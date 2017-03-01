14 Of The Craziest Things Parents Have Ever Caught On Their Nanny Cams

Baby monitors and security cameras are supposed to bring peace of mind to parents, but sometimes, they have the opposite effect.

If you have kids, you've likely heard about hackers remotely breaking into these devices and not only watching other people's children, but even talking to them through the speakers. It's really no wonder, then, that some decide to forgo the technology because of the hassle and associated risks.

These 14 people, on the other hand, are likely pretty grateful for their monitors and nanny cams, because they caught some seriously freaky happenings that they otherwise wouldn't have known about.



1. "Not a parent, but once caught the babysitter taking the baby's blanket, putting it around her neck like a small cape, and 'flying' around the room with it on. Keep in mind, the baby could only see out of the crib and was not present for the show. Needless to say, we found out she was often high during babysitting." - gooblagoobla

2. "My buddy has a camera that sits on his doorstep. It has a motion sensor and every time it detects someone or something on the porch, it snaps a photo and sends it to his phone."

"It's a Sunday morning, and for once, his two year old isn't shouting into his bedroom to get him out of his crib."

"His phone goes off. A photo of a little red-headed boy reaching out of the front door to grab a package appears. And that's how he discovered that his son could get out of the crib." - Kalae

3. "Using a baby monitor to care for aging parent. My sister comes in and tries to convince my dad to cut me out of the will and give everything to her." - TooPrettyForJail

4. "I worked as a preschool teacher in the late 90s, and our school decided to put secure webcams up in the classrooms so parents could see their kids during the day. The parents had usernames and passwords, etc; it wasn't viewable to anyone whose child wasn't currently enrolled. As a parent of a small child at the time, I thought it was kind of neat, even if it meant people might see me picking a wedgie every now and then."

"Well. There was just one problem."

"Within a month of the webcams being online, two parents had come to us about their co-parents' browsing habits. One was masturbating to me and the other teacher. The other was masturbating to the children. Then a third report of a parent finding still-captures of someone else's child in a folder on her husband's computer."

"That was the end of the webcams. DCF, back then I think it was called HRS, was brought in to investigate the families involved. We even changed our pick-up and drop-off policies. Parents were no longer allowed to enter the classrooms beyond the little ante-rooms where the children's cubbies were. I only taught preschool for a few years, and this was towards the end of that time. I read later that this issue was a common one in preschools and daycares that used webcams." - dick-dick-goose

5. "Not on a cam, but on a baby phone. My aunt liked to tell a story from a time, when her children were small. One time she was lying in bed, everything fine, and then suddenly she heard a deep voice saying: 'It's me, the monster, I came to get you.'"

"Of course she went into panic mode instantly, ran to her child and...nothing there."

"So she went back and heard the voice again, realizing that it's one of her neighbors playing with his kid. Turns out those devices used the power grid and, since they both used the same model, apparently made her hear what was said into the neighbor's baby phone." - Force3vo

6. "I was babysitting for my sister a few months ago and was checking on my 2 year old nephew through the nanny cam, asleep in his crib. I got up to put dinner in the oven and when I came back I checked the cam again and...There was a huge black mass in the crib with him."







"My sister doesn't have any pets, so I was like.. WTF!? A black dog or cat or something had got in and is attacking my nephew!"

"I ran upstairs like shit off a shovel and saw, to my horror, my nephew has pulled a black bin liner into the cot with him and had crawled inside!! I got him straight out of it and he was fine.. I took the bin liner back downstairs and just sat on the floor crying."

"This was my first time babysitting for my sister. I had a go at her when she got home, 'who keeps a bin liner where their baby could get it?' And she said there was one in his cupboard full of nappies (diapers) well out of reach, so we checked and the nappies were in there but the bag had been taken out, somehow?" - Pazzam

7. "My cousin has a video baby monitor that connects over wifi. Her husband travels a lot and likes to check on the baby at weird hours without having to wake his wife, so he can just log on. It also has a microphone feature so he can talk to his daughter."

"She is two now but was about 18 months when this happened."

"She was inconsolable one night and my cousin kept having to go soothe her back to sleep. On the third or fourth time entering her room, she heard a man's voice, not her husband, talking to her crying baby. She changed the password and sent out a warning to other parents to change their passwords. Scary stuff." - sheilador

8. "When I was a toddler, I went from fairly chubby to very skinny in a matter of weeks. My parents were worried that I was sick, and when they asked our nanny, she said 'everything is fine.'"

"A few days later, they decided to install a camera to see what was wrong."

"Keep in mind that after lunch time, she would let me nap and then go home (that was the deal). It turns out that she would feed me a few bites and then throw my food away so she could leave earlier. I was too young to make anything of it. This was all caught on camera, and she was fired the next day." - lemonadebunny

9. "When I'm home from college I babysit for these pretty wealthy people. At the time the boys I would babysit were about 2 years old and 9 months old. It was summer and I had laid the younger one down for a nap, then took the monitor out with me to the backyard so the two year old could play."

"I hear sound going off and see arms reaching into the crib to the sleeping baby."

"I grabbed the two year old, a knife, and slowly walked upstairs. Their grandma had come to see if I needed any help, but didn't have my number so she didn't text me she was there. We laughed about it but never have I ever been so ready to shank someone." - foolsdayeveryday

10. "Our crib was under a window (shut and locked, don't worry). Every few days or so a hawk or some other kind of large bird would land on the outside of the window. The bird and my daughter would sit there for a good 10 minutes bobbing their heads at one another. It was adorable, despite the fact the bird probably wanted to eat her." - __Iniquity__

11. "I was at school and my mom came to my house to pick up my kids because husband was leaving for work. My daughter was a month old at the time, my son was eight. My mom was watching the live video feed of the nursery where my daughter was napping when the screen went black and then returned to normal WITH THE BABY NO LONGER IN THE CRIB."

"My son claims he picked her up but none of this was recorded."

"Baby there one second, baby gone the next. My mom is superstitious so that really wigged her out. I played the video when I got home and she wasn't exaggerating. It never recorded my son entering the nursery and pulling his sister out of her crib. It was just the baby sleeping, static, black screen, and then back to an empty nursery. We never figured out how my son supposedly got the baby out of the crib or why for that matter. It was very out of character for him." - Ruggles_Wofford

12. "Ex-GF's kid was 3 - his father came round to babysit one day. He answered the door and walked back into the room with a paper bag. Went off cam for a bit (to the bathroom I later found out) and then came back a couple of minutes later. The kid was playing on the floor."







"He comes back in and passes out on the couch."

"Kid starts climbing on to the back of the couch and doing full body slams into him for at least a good half hour and thinks it's hilarious. The dude didn't move or react at all during this time."

"Turns out he had his dealer drop off some heroin at the door, then went to the bathroom to shoot up, then spent the day out of it - with the kid essentially left to his own devices for the day. Needless to say he never looked after the kid much more except for under supervision. At least while I stuck around (wasn't much longer after that)." - photoaffinity

13. "Not a nanny cam but my parents caught me on CCTV stealing cigarettes from their shop. The babysitter was casually saying, 'Go and get me a couple of these packets from the shelf.'" - Brummiediv







14. "Pretty standard as a parent to instinctually hear a noise in the deepest sleep in a really bad ass dream and immediately wake up and turn the monitor on to investigate...Anyway, my kid was of the age that she was standing and talking and liked to aimlessly travel around her 3'x5' crib."

"On this particular night, I awoke out of a sleep because of some odd noises, like ruffling, and then sort of labored breathing and then other noises, I'd never heard before."

"So, as a parent (and if you don't have kids, you won't understand until you do) my heart drops. In that one second, someone has broken in, made it past our alarm, past our sleeping dog and is now trying to take my sweet precious little girl!!! So in two seconds flat, I sit straight up like they do in the movies, and I look straight over at a dark screen and I grab it, turn it on and HOLY FUCK!! I was NOT prepared for what I saw."

"My kids fucking face was the entire monitor screen, head turned sideways. All I saw was her cute little face and little beady night vision eyes. It's an image that's hard to explain, but it scared me more than the initial thoughts that ran through my head; my heart skipped a beat for sure. That's when we found out, she now knew what the camera was and could communicate with us through it. She was whispering into the camera while looking into the camera eye. She was whispering 'I love you mommy and daddy, can I come to your bed?'" - Bujaly

(via Reddit)



Yikes! As if parents didn't already have enough to worry about. Share this with all the moms and dads you know -- they may have a few stories of their own to tell you.