It's National Napping Day! Celebrate The Art Of The Snooze With These 20 Cuties

MARCH 13, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Most of us are feeling pretty off and a little more exhausted than usual today.

To be honest, there's really nothing I'd rather do right now than crawl into bed and sleep all day after springing forward with daylight savings time over the weekend. That's why today is National Napping Day, when we're all encouraged to grab a few extra ZZZs if we can. And what better way to celebrate than to share with you some of the cutest kids and animals taking full advantage?

Don't be surprised if you start to nod off because this snoozefest is about to feel pretty appealing.

1. These three couldn't be more precious if they tried.

Toddler has best napping buddies ever!

2. It's super tiring being this adorable 24/7.

Reddit / TheBlazingPhoenix

3. Bunnies are basically 10,000 times cuter while napping.

4. Sorry, bud -- looks like you're stuck!

Don't move a muscle. He's napping

5. "Dis sand is sooo comfy."

Reddit / Ziegenfuss

6. Here's the true purpose of zip-up hoodies.

7. It's not a fanny pack -- it's a snoozing pouch, okay?

Reddit / permatrip

8. It really isn't hard to guess what she's dreaming about.

Reddit / sunshineshreddies

9. "Don't worry, little hooman -- I'll keep watch while you're sleeping."

10. Snug as a lizard in an aloe plant.

Reddit / Teeny_t-rex_arms

11. "I'm not tired at all, I swear!"

Giphy

12. Hot water bottles and stuffed animals make for perfect napping conditions.

13. All of us at work right now.

14. "Don't mind me, I'm just the most adorable thing you'll ever see."

Giphy

15. Could this pair be any cuter?

Reddit / speeeeeeeeeeeed

16. Those purrs!

video-player-present

17. "...Where am I?"

Sleepy Kitty

18. "Do you mind?"

Giphy

19. Stop fighting it, little man!

20. Best slumber party ever.

Giphy

Read More: Prepare For Cuteness Overload -- This Tiny Baby Sloth Makes Life Worth Living

It's definitely taking all my willpower not to just pass out on top of my keyboard right now -- and these cuties sure aren't making it any easier! Share this with all your friends who could use a nap (or two) today.

