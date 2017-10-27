Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Is Definitely Not What You Want To Find In Your Fast Food Meal. Nasty!

OCTOBER 27, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When it comes to eating fast food, sometimes you get way more than you bargain for.

The general concept of fast food chains such as McDonald’s or Burger King is to turn over large amounts of food in almost no time at all. So while going though the drive-thru lane may save you time throughout the day, it also opens you and your family up to the possibility of some less-than-stellar food surprises. Speedy prep times can open up a larger margin of error for employees, meaning that if it gets you in and out the door in as quick a time as possible, they don’t care what happens to your food.

And while that women who found a finger in her chili might have faked her findings, there are plenty of nasty fast food finds that are more fact than fiction. Before taking a bite of your favorite burger or chicken sandwich, you might want to do some investigating to make sure there aren’t any surprises waiting.

Here are some of the nastiest fast food finds that are sure to spoil your appetite.

1. Devorise Dixon was eating at a California KFC when his tenders seemed a bit more rubbery than was to be expected. Upon further inspection, he discovered something that looked like a deep fried rat. When confronting the manager, Dixon was offered a free meal, which he turned down, taking the rat with him to talk to a lawyer.

Devorise Dixon was eating at a <a href="http://fox59.com/2015/06/17/customer-claims-kfc-restaurant-served-up-deep-fried-rat/" target="_blank">California KFC</a> when his tenders seemed a bit more rubbery than was to be expected. Upon further inspection, he discovered something that looked like a deep fried rat. When confronting the manager, Dixon was offered a free meal, which he turned down, taking the rat with him to talk to a lawyer.

Facebook / Devorise Dixon

2. A man at an Oregon Subway was served an extra serving of protein when a dead rodent was discovered in a handful of spinach topping his cold-cut sandwich. Luckily, workers noticed the critter before serving the man his sandwich. After an investigation into the incident, it is believed that the rodent was sealed inside a recently opened bag of spinach.

A man at an <a href="http://www.kgw.com/news/health/subway-customer-with-rodent-in-sandwich-it-was-unfortunate/145337" target="_blank">Oregon Subway</a> was served an extra serving of protein when a dead rodent was discovered in a handful of spinach topping his cold-cut sandwich. Luckily, workers noticed the critter before serving the man his sandwich. After an investigation into the incident, it is believed that the rodent was sealed inside a recently opened bag of spinach.

Facebook / Matt Jones

3. After a man in Thailand discovered several leg-like objects floating in his McDonald’s coffee, he returned the cup for another one. After his replacement cup of coffee returned the same creepy critters he took to social media to discuss his disgust. The company later released an apology letter confirming that there were in fact cockroaches in their coffee pots. Great.

After a man in <a href="http://mashable.com/2017/10/20/mcdonalds-cockroach-legs/#3vLPzbg6Wsq3" target="_blank">Thailand</a> discovered several leg-like objects floating in his McDonald&rsquo;s coffee, he returned the cup for another one. After his replacement cup of coffee returned the same creepy critters he took to social media to discuss his disgust. The company later released an apology letter confirming that there were in fact cockroaches in their coffee pots. Great.

Facebook / Nostalgic Elk

4. In 2008, A Subway customer discovered that the chain was trying to help him cut out the fat from his diet when he discovered a sub-cutting knife baked into the bread. The man went on to sue the company for $1 million.

In <a href="http://nypost.com/2008/07/16/uit-over-subway-cold-cuts/" target="_blank">2008</a>, A Subway customer discovered that the chain was trying to help him cut out the fat from his diet when he discovered a sub-cutting knife baked into the bread. The man went on to sue the company for $1 million.

Flickr / mroach

5. While taking a few sips from his In-N-Out milkshake, a California man began feeling a bit ill. He later noticed that inside the bottom of his cup were two small capsules. After having the pills tested, it was revealed that the pills contained meth.

While taking a few sips from his <a href="http://time.com/3981172/meth-milkshake-in-n-out-burger/" target="_blank">In-N-Out milkshake</a>, a California man began feeling a bit ill. He later noticed that inside the bottom of his cup were two small capsules. After having the pills tested, it was revealed that the pills contained meth.

Flickr / St0rmz

6. When a woman from Queens stopped by her local Burger King for a quick and easy breakfast, it didn’t take long for her to find a needle in her haystack. A syringe needle was discovered inside her bun, leading the woman to sue for $11 million in damages.

When a woman from Queens stopped by her local <a href="https://www.timesledger.com/stories/2001/31/20010802-archive211.html" target="_blank">Burger King</a> for a quick and easy breakfast, it didn&rsquo;t take long for her to find a needle in her haystack. A syringe needle was discovered inside her bun, leading the woman to sue for $11 million in damages.

Flickr / theimpulsivebuy

7. You might want to think twice before visiting your nearest KFC/ Taco Bell joint restaurant. A Louisville woman noticed smears of human blood outside her taco wrapper, as well as on her taco shell. The restaurant later confirmed an employee had cut her finger while preparing the woman’s food.

You might want to think twice before visiting your nearest <a href="https://consumerist.com/2006/12/29/customer-claims-there-was-human-blood-in-her-taco-bell/" target="_blank">KFC/ Taco Bell</a> joint restaurant. A Louisville woman noticed smears of human blood outside her taco wrapper, as well as on her taco shell. The restaurant later confirmed an employee had cut her finger while preparing the woman&rsquo;s food.

Flickr / theimpulsivebuy

8. We may have discovered the real reason McDonald’s wings are only a limited edition item. In 2000, a Virginia woman was getting ready to dig into her box of wings when she unveiled a fully-breaded chicken head. Oops!

We may have discovered the real reason <a href="http://abcnews.go.com/US/story?id=94840&amp;page=1" target="_blank">McDonald&rsquo;s wings</a> are only a limited edition item. In 2000, a Virginia woman was getting ready to dig into her box of wings when she unveiled a fully-breaded chicken head. Oops!

Flickr / Andrew Currie

9. After coming to the conclusion that his Whopper seemed particularly chewy, a Vermont man did some digging and discovered that a used condom was an added ingredient. At least we know somebody was using protection!

After coming to the conclusion that his <a href="https://consumerist.com/2007/12/09/man-finds-used-condom-in-southwestern-whopper-sues-burger-king/" target="_blank">Whopper</a> seemed particularly chewy, a Vermont man did some digging and discovered that a used condom was an added ingredient. At least we know somebody was using protection!

Flickr / Mike Mozart

10. You might want to examine your next slice of pizza from your favorite pizza joint. A New York man was in for a surprise when he discovered a bloody Band-Aid stuck to the bottom of his Pizza Hut pizza.

You might want to examine your next slice of pizza from your favorite pizza joint. A New York man was in for a surprise when he discovered a bloody Band-Aid stuck to the bottom of his <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/08/01/mealbreakers-bandaid-pizza-hut_n_915489.html" target="_blank">Pizza Hut</a> pizza.

Flickr / Junk Food Living

11. Arby’s may have the meat, but where exactly is that meat coming from? In 2005, a man eating at the chain restaurant discovered a patch of skin, fingerprint and all, inside his sandwich. When he confronted the manager, he noticed the man was nursing a recent finger wound. Coincidence? We think not.

<a href="http://www.foxnews.com/story/2005/04/25/skin-found-on-arby-sandwich-man-says.html" target="_blank">Arby&rsquo;s</a> may have the meat, but where exactly is that meat coming from? In 2005, a man eating at the chain restaurant discovered a patch of skin, fingerprint and all, inside his sandwich. When he confronted the manager, he noticed the man was nursing a recent finger wound. Coincidence? We think not.

Flickr / Mike Mozart

12. This man didn’t have to pay extra for a bit of extra crunch in his McDonald’s hash brown. After biting into the the crunchy treat, he discovered a deep-fried insect believed to be a cockroach.

This man didn&rsquo;t have to pay extra for a bit of extra crunch in his McDonald&rsquo;s <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/05/16/roach-mcdonalds-hash-browns_n_1520862.html" target="_blank">hash brown</a>. After biting into the the crunchy treat, he discovered a deep-fried insect believed to be a cockroach.

Reddit / LinkBoyJT

I'm suddenly regretting that McDonald's run I made earlier today. What's the weirdest thing you've ever found in your fast food order? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

Trending Now

Professional Rafter Tries Out A Mega Raft On Class Four Rapids

Trending Now

Females Are Strong As Hell -- Watch This Pregnant Powerlifter Own The Gym!

Toddlers And Trampolines May Not Mix For This Terrifying Reason

When Her Lover Revealed A Sexual Revelation, She Put The Pedal To The Metal

The Story Behind This Girl's Performance Is Something No Kid Should Have To Face

Artist's Cute (And Hilarious) Illustrations Perfectly Capture Life With His Wife

This Car Crash Is Baffling People, And The 'Ghost Car' That Caused It Remains A Mystery

You've Heard About This Hippo's Antics Before, But Her Latest Might Be The Funniest

Thanks To Her Coworkers, This Woman's Commute Is Going To Be So Much More Bearable

Unsuspecting Daughter Receives Scandalous Advice From Mother In This Hilarious Texting Fail

Load another article