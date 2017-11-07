Ad Blocker Detected

16 Nasty Things You And The Rest Of The World Need To Stop Doing At The Gym

NOVEMBER 7, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
SCIENCE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

For most of us, finding time in our busy schedules to go to the gym can be a workout in and of itself.

But for those who have dedicated themselves to a healthy lifestyle, congratulations, you already have more willpower than I do. And while your commitment to a healthy lifestyle is commendable, your disgusting gym habits, on the other hand, not so much. Many gym rats focus so much on perfecting their bodies to the best of their abilities that they fail to notice those habits.

Numerous studies have revealed that your local gym could be one of the germiest places on the planet. Is it any wonder with the amount of blood, sweat, and tears shed at the gym each and every day? So while you might not even realize you’re performing these gym no-nos, others definitely do.

You might want to take a look at your own gym routine and reevaluate your workouts after learning about these 16 gross gym habits that could be putting your health in jeopardy.

1. Wearing makeup to the gym

Wearing makeup to the gym

Flickr / franchise opportunities

Whether you’re coming straight from work, or getting all dolled up to impress your gym crush, wearing makeup during your workout can be harmful to your skin. Even the lightest layer of makeup can clog your pores, leaving you vulnerable to nasty breakouts.

2. Wearing your hair down

Wearing your hair down

Flickr / Stephanie Young Merzel

Putting your hair back into a ponytail can seem like an unnecessary step in the workout process, but it could also protect your skin. Most men and women with longer hair use a variety of mousses, sprays or hair gels, that when sweating it out in the gym may cause acne on the shoulders and back.

3. Touching your face while working out

Touching your face while working out

Flickr / Tara Angkor Hotel

Your face is one of the most common places for germs to collect, so if you’re one to wipe away sweat from your face and forehead, try using a towel instead. You never know what harmful bacteria can be hiding on the gym equipment.

