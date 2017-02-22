Ad Blocker Detected

Guy Stands In Front Of A Canvas Singing The National Anthem...Wait 'Til The Very End

FEBRUARY 22, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Joe Everson is giving performance art a whole new meaning.

When asked to sing the National Anthem at the University of Arkansas’ men’s basketball game, Everson not only warmed up his singing voice, but his painting skills, too. Taking to the center court, the talented artist began singing with a paintbrush in hand. Watch what unfolds in the video below.

This is a performance you won't soon forget.

(via Huffington Post)

If you’re a fan of Everson’s work, be sure to share this story and check out even more of his epic paintings here.

