Chili is one of the ultimate comfort foods, especially when it's cold outside.

A hot bowl of chili is one of the coziest things on the planet. We all have our favorite recipe, but there are a ton of amazing ones out there that break the mold and keep your stomach -- and wallet -- happy. Here are 16 of the best chili recipes that you can try on National Chili Day this Thursday!

1. Chow down on creamy enchilada chili and celebrate the Mexican flair.







Read More: 20 Epic Recipes You Can Make With Tater Tots -- My Mouth's Already Salivating

2. Any fan of chicken wings will love buffalo chicken chili just as much.







3. Chili with chicken is totally overlooked. Try out this queso version!







4. Beer enthusiasts will love the depth their favorite IPA brings to this pale ale chili.







5. Copycat recipes are the best! Wendy's chili will taste even better when you make it at home.







6. You don't usually see sweet potatoes in chili, but that doesn't mean it's not delicious!







7. Trying to eat more healthy foods? Turkey chili is for you!







8. Pizza chili proves that any one of your favorite foods can be just as amazing in chili form.







9. Cozy up to some chorizo lime chili next time it's cold outside.







10. Everything is better with bacon cheeseburgers.







11. Load chili up with veggies to get all your servings in for the day.







12. This Crock-Pot recipe incorporates smoky BBQ. Delicious AND easy!







13. Slices of avocado really enhance this white chicken chili in an edible bowl.







14. Taco Tuesday? Taco chili every day.







15. Add in some carbs and enjoy chili mac for your next comforting meal.







16. Sweet and spicy? Yum and yum!







Read More: Baking Fresh Homemade Bread Is The Best. Here Are 18 Recipes To Get You Started!

Now I'm hungry. Which one is your favorite? Be sure to let us know in the comments and share this with your friends!