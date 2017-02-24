Ad Blocker Detected

Thursday Is National Chili Day...Here's How To Make It The Best One Ever!

FEBRUARY 24, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
CULTURE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Chili is one of the ultimate comfort foods, especially when it's cold outside.

A hot bowl of chili is one of the coziest things on the planet. We all have our favorite recipe, but there are a ton of amazing ones out there that break the mold and keep your stomach -- and wallet -- happy. Here are 16 of the best chili recipes that you can try on National Chili Day this Thursday!

1. Chow down on creamy enchilada chili and celebrate the Mexican flair.

Chow down on <a href="http://www.chelseasmessyapron.com/easy-crockpot-creamy-chicken-enchilada-chili/" target="_blank">creamy enchilada chili</a> and celebrate the Mexican flair.

Chelsea's Messy Apron

Read More: 20 Epic Recipes You Can Make With Tater Tots -- My Mouth's Already Salivating

2. Any fan of chicken wings will love buffalo chicken chili just as much.

Any fan of chicken wings will love <a href="http://slowcookergourmet.net/slow-cooker-buffalo-chicken-chili/" target="_blank">buffalo chicken chili</a> just as much.

Slow Cooker Gourmet

3. Chili with chicken is totally overlooked. Try out this queso version!

Chili with chicken is totally overlooked. Try out this <a href="http://lydioutloud.com/2016/11/05/queso-white-chicken-chili/" target="_blank">queso version</a>!

Lydi Out Loud

4. Beer enthusiasts will love the depth their favorite IPA brings to this pale ale chili.

Beer enthusiasts will love the depth their favorite IPA brings to this <a href="http://www.homemadeinterest.com/pale-ale-chili/" target="_blank">pale ale chili</a>.

Homemade Interest

5. Copycat recipes are the best! Wendy's chili will taste even better when you make it at home.

Copycat recipes are the best! <a href="http://thisgirlslifeblog.com/2013/10/monday-munchies-wendys-copycat-chili.html" target="_blank">Wendy's chili</a> will taste even better when you make it at home.

The Girl's Life

6. You don't usually see sweet potatoes in chili, but that doesn't mean it's not delicious!

You don't usually see <a href="http://www.cottercrunch.com/crock-pot-sweet-potato-chipotle-chili-paleo/" target="_blank">sweet potatoes in chili</a>, but that doesn't mean it's not delicious!

Cotter Crunch

7. Trying to eat more healthy foods? Turkey chili is for you!

Trying to eat more healthy foods? <a href="http://www.ambitiouskitchen.com/2015/11/seriously-the-best-healthy-turkey-chili/" target="_blank">Turkey chili</a> is for you!

Ambitious Kitchen

8. Pizza chili proves that any one of your favorite foods can be just as amazing in chili form.

<a href="http://www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/2014/11/pizza-chili.html" target="_blank">Pizza chili</a> proves that any one of your favorite foods can be just as amazing in chili form.

The Girl Who Ate Everything

9. Cozy up to some chorizo lime chili next time it's cold outside.

Cozy up to some <a href="http://www.mamagourmand.com/chorizo-chicken-chili-lime-cilantro-sour-cream/" target="_blank">chorizo lime chili</a> next time it's cold outside.

Mamagourmand

10. Everything is better with bacon cheeseburgers.

Everything is better with <a href="http://www.5dollardinners.com/slow-cooker-bacon-cheeseburger-chili/" target="_blank">bacon cheeseburgers</a>.

5 Dollar Dinners

11. Load chili up with veggies to get all your servings in for the day.

Load <a href="http://homecookingmemories.com/veggie-chili/" target="_blank">chili up with veggies</a> to get all your servings in for the day.

Home Cooking Memories

12. This Crock-Pot recipe incorporates smoky BBQ. Delicious AND easy!

This Crock-Pot recipe incorporates <a href="http://www.theendlessmeal.com/smoky-bbq-bourbon-crock-pot-chicken-chili/" target="_blank">smoky BBQ</a>. Delicious AND easy!

The Endless Meal

13. Slices of avocado really enhance this white chicken chili in an edible bowl.

Slices of avocado really enhance this <a href="http://www.gimmesomeoven.com/white-chicken-chili/" target="_blank">white chicken chili</a> in an edible bowl.

Gimme Some Oven

14. Taco Tuesday? Taco chili every day.

Taco Tuesday? <a href="http://iowagirleats.com/2016/12/12/taco-chili-crock-pot-friendly/" target="_blank">Taco chili</a> every day.

Iowa Girl Eats

15. Add in some carbs and enjoy chili mac for your next comforting meal.

Add in some carbs and enjoy <a href="http://www.julieseatsandtreats.com/hearty-chili-mac/" target="_blank">chili mac</a> for your next comforting meal.

Julie's Eats And Treats

16. Sweet and spicy? Yum and yum!

<a href="http://thesuburbansoapbox.com/2014/01/31/sweet-and-spicy-slow-cooker-chili/" target="_blank">Sweet and spicy</a>? Yum and yum!

The Suburban Soapbox

Read More: Baking Fresh Homemade Bread Is The Best. Here Are 18 Recipes To Get You Started!

Now I'm hungry. Which one is your favorite? Be sure to let us know in the comments and share this with your friends!

