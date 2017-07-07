He Was So Confused When He Saw His Wife After Deployment (For The Cutest Reason)

Natasha Daugherty from Temecula, California, had just said goodbye to her husband, Chris, when she got some very exciting news.
Natasha and Chris already had three children together when he was deployed with the U.S. Navy. A week after he left, Natasha found out that they were going to add another member to their family. But instead of writing Chris and letting him know about their new little bundle of joy growing inside her, she decided to wait it out for months so she could surprise him when he came back.
When Chris got home after serving six months overseas, he was first greeted by his happy kids.
As he started walking over to Natasha for a hug...