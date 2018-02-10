Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites are typically irreplaceable wonders that draw thousands of visitors.

Unfortunately, all over the world, they're being destroyed. According to IFL Science, "Syria, for example, once had six Unesco World Heritage Sites. Now, all have been damaged or destroyed in the civil war, including Aleppo’s famous Umayyad Mosque Complex." Australia's Great Barrier Reef is another World Heritage Site that has been damaged beyond repair thanks to humans, with more than 93% of it experiencing coral bleaching.

While all of this destruction is caused by humans, another UNESCO site in Peru recently experienced a disturbance thanks to one particularly reckless truck driver.

The Nasca lines in Peru are enormous and ancient pictographs that can only be seen from above. They are a complete mystery, because it is unknown why the Nasca people would create such complex images they themselves couldn't see.







Ignoring signs warning the 40-year-old of the ancient treasure around him, Jainer Jesus Flores Vigo left the paved road and drove through some of the Nasca lines to "avoid paying a toll."