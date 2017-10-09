Ad Blocker Detected

This Epic Halloween Fail Almost Got A Wannabe Zombie Killed

OCTOBER 9, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
Now that we've reached October, we all have an excuse to be as creepy as possible wherever we go.

After all, Halloween is all about trying to scare others with our freaky getups and odd behavior, but as this man just proved, some people take it too far. Dressed up as a zombie prisoner and attached to a leash his friend was holding, the man recently lunged at passing cars while standing at the side of a busy road.

It seemed like all fun and games at first...that is, until the leash snapped and he nearly got run over.

(via Daily Mail)

This guy was definitely lucky he didn't get hurt (or killed, for that matter). Whatever you're planning on doing for All Hallows' Eve, please make sure it doesn't involve interfering with traffic.

