16 Adorably Needy Pets That Absolutely Will Not Be Ignored

Part of having pets is loving on them and giving them all kinds of attention.

Cuddling with my pup and kitties is my favorite part of the day, by far. Every once in awhile, though, I get busy and think to myself that my animals might be feeling a little bit neglected. Usually that's just me being paranoid, because even when my animals are getting all the love in the world they can't get enough.

So many people have hilariously needy pets, and there are tons of pictures and videos out there of pets who demand the attention they deserve. Here are 16 of the most adorable.

1. That, my friends, is the sound of a dog that needs more love and needs it NOW.

2. "The human is always on the computer, but I need love 24/7."

3. Don't you DARE stop rubbing my tummy!

4. Here's why it will never work to ignore a pup that wants your attention.

5. She woke up like this. They miss us when we're sleeping!

6. Cats are even more needy than their canine counterparts sometimes!

7. Gotta nap directly on top of Mom.

8. Oh, to be part of this fluffy dog pile!

9. This bunny wants so much love she's willing to climb up her human's leg to get it.

10. "Yes, hello, I have something very important that I would like to tell you."

11. Part of being a good needy pet is getting the position right for maximum belly rubs.

12. This is the ultimate wake-up call. Holly needs those pets!

13. Can't even relax without the kitty joining in the fun.

14. Polly wants a cracker... and your LOVE.

15. "Don't leave. I need you here more than anything."

16. No vacation for you. If you're going, she's going.

Which one of these pets reminds you most of your furry friends? Let us know in the comments. Mine are definitely like #8!