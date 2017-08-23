Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

16 Adorably Needy Pets That Absolutely Will Not Be Ignored

AUGUST 23, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Part of having pets is loving on them and giving them all kinds of attention.

Cuddling with my pup and kitties is my favorite part of the day, by far. Every once in awhile, though, I get busy and think to myself that my animals might be feeling a little bit neglected. Usually that's just me being paranoid, because even when my animals are getting all the love in the world they can't get enough.

So many people have hilariously needy pets, and there are tons of pictures and videos out there of pets who demand the attention they deserve. Here are 16 of the most adorable.

1. That, my friends, is the sound of a dog that needs more love and needs it NOW.

2. "The human is always on the computer, but I need love 24/7."

video-player-present

Youtube / ViralHog

3. Don't you DARE stop rubbing my tummy!

4. Here's why it will never work to ignore a pup that wants your attention.

video-player-present

Youtube / TheBinghamHouse

5. She woke up like this. They miss us when we're sleeping!

6. Cats are even more needy than their canine counterparts sometimes!

video-player-present

Youtube / CJBinks

7. Gotta nap directly on top of Mom.

8. Oh, to be part of this fluffy dog pile!

video-player-present

Youtube / Rumble Viral

9. This bunny wants so much love she's willing to climb up her human's leg to get it.

10. "Yes, hello, I have something very important that I would like to tell you."

video-player-present

Youtube / Peter Jobe

11. Part of being a good needy pet is getting the position right for maximum belly rubs.

12. This is the ultimate wake-up call. Holly needs those pets!

video-player-present

Youtube / Holly's Journey

13. Can't even relax without the kitty joining in the fun.

14. Polly wants a cracker... and your LOVE.

video-player-present

Youtube / crazy Videos

15. "Don't leave. I need you here more than anything."

16. No vacation for you. If you're going, she's going.

Which one of these pets reminds you most of your furry friends? Let us know in the comments. Mine are definitely like #8!

Trending Now

This Is The Weird Way Your Birth Month Could Affect Your Health Down The Road

Trending Now

He Never Thought He'd See His Sister Again. Then He Got This Text From His Mom.

She Couldn't Find A Babysitter During Class, So The Professor Made A Sweet Offer

When This Bird's Human Started Drumming, It Hilariously Decided To Rock Out

A Mistake Involving Two Little Girls Had One Dad Terrified For His Daughter's Safety

This Amazing Creature He Found In The Woods Looks Like Something Out Of A Fairy Tale

This Guy Was Enjoying A Ride On His Scooter When He Drove Right Into A Sinkhole

A New Discovery In This Case May Help A Father Finally Put His Daughter To Rest

We've All Been This Hilariously Stupid Chicken That Can't Get Its Damn Life Together

'Nobody Dies On My Birthday!' Watch The Incredible Moment A Kayaker Was Saved

When A Stranger Asked Him For A Ride To School, He Didn't Hesitate To Help

Beachgoers Got The Thrill Of A Lifetime When A Gray Whale Got Lost Near The Shore

He Kicked His Dog In The Head, But They Weren't Going To Let Him Get Away With It

Her Hilarious Back-To-School Shopping Nightmare Is All Too Relatable For Parents

This Orchestra Sounds Ridiculous But You'll Get It When You See What They're Playing

Load another article