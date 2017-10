Spaying and neutering our pets is an important thing we do to reduce the number of homeless animals out there and make sure our little buddies are healthy.

That said, I'd imagine it would be quite a shock to wake up and find that parts of you are missing. That's what happened to one kitty in China when while grooming himself shortly after being neutered, he discovered the reason why his owner had taken him to the vet -- and his reaction was hilarious.

Okay, maybe I'm anthropomorphizing him a bit. But just look at that face!

Maybe he was still a little high after his surgery, but either way, that expression is seriously priceless. Sorry, kitty, but it's for your own good!