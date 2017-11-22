This Dog Dad Endured Terrible Losses, But Now He's Crying Happy Tears

One of the most difficult and heartbreaking parts about having pets is knowing that someday, we'll lose them.

That's what James Xuereb and his family in Ontario, Canada, were faced with earlier this year when their beloved dogs Lucy and Nemo passed away three weeks apart from each other. The whole family was devastated, but James seemed to be affected the most. That's why his wife, Wanda, and his daughter, Jaleen, decided to surprise him with something to help ease his pain.

On his birthday, James received a card with a photo of a dog on the outside.







But as soon as he started reading it out loud, he broke down, unable to read on...







...because in the card was an introduction to a new furry friend. Watch as James meets the aptly-named Lumo, the puppy his wife promised would "bring some happiness back into your life." Be sure to grab some tissues before you press play.

(via Daily Mail)

Our hearts go out to this family as they continue to deal with the loss of Lucy and Nemo. I'm sure loving (and being loved by) little Lumo will help them heal.