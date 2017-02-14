There are only a few things that will bring a grown man to tears...and this is one of them!
After this dad's doggy best friend passed away, his children decided to do something to cheer him up. One day, his daughter pulled up to his house with her brother on speakerphone. The siblings informed their dad that they had a surprise for him. He was then handed a large cardboard box -- and once he peeked inside, he broke down and cried.
Before pressing play, make sure you have a box of tissues handy!video-player-present
