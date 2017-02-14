Ad Blocker Detected

She Walked Up To Her Dad And Gave Him A Present. His Reaction Made Me Smile

FEBRUARY 14, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

There are only a few things that will bring a grown man to tears...and this is one of them!

After this dad's doggy best friend passed away, his children decided to do something to cheer him up. One day, his daughter pulled up to his house with her brother on speakerphone. The siblings informed their dad that they had a surprise for him. He was then handed a large cardboard box -- and once he peeked inside, he broke down and cried.

Before pressing play, make sure you have a box of tissues handy!

What an amazing gift! That dad totally deserves it. Share this video if it made your day a little bit better.

