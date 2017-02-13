Ad Blocker Detected

This Photo Of A Puddle Will Make Your Brain Hurt. Can You Figure Out What's Wrong With It?

FEBRUARY 13, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
CULTURE

It's not quite "the dress," but this picture of a New York City puddle is making people's brains hurt just the same.

I love trying to solve brain teasers, but nine times out of ten, they make me feel like a total moron. Try as I might, I can rarely find the cat in a sea of owls or identify close-ups of everyday objects. If I had known these types of puzzles would be so popular online, I would have spent a lot more time training with "Where's Waldo" as a kid!

There's no hidden object or debate about colors in this photo. Nevertheless, something is...off. Can you figure out what's wrong with it?

Reddit / decmcc

Totally clueless? Scroll down to see the answer.

Giphy

It's upside down! As Redditor decmcc explained, "I posted it on my Instagram and a friend of a friend said it'd look better flipped. Guess that's why he's the professional photog [sic]."

Reddit / decmcc

