Watch As One Man Reads A Popular Christmas Tale In A Ton Of Voices You Know And Love

Countless people retell the iconic holiday story, "The Night Before Christmas," every year during the holiday season. But what makes this man special is that he can read the tale in an impressive variety of voices.

Scheiffer Bates is a talented voice actor and impressionist from the U.K. who can transform into any character or celebrity he chooses -- at least, when it comes to how they speak and sound. So settle in, grab some blankets and hot coco, because you're about to hear Bates' version of the Christmas story, told in dozens of voices you'll recognize right away.

How does he do it?!

video-player-present

If I'd only been listening instead of watching, I'd have sworn these were the actual people and characters talking. Check out more of Bates' awesome impressions on YouTube.