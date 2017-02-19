If all kids listened as well as this little cutie, parents' lives would be a LOT easier.
Austin McBrown's baby girl, Elle, is only eight months old, but she's already being taught to stay far away from boys. However, just telling her isn't enough for this hands-on dad. As you'll see from their adorable drill, he relies on role-playing to really drive the message home.
If boys try to talk to baby Elle, she knows exactly what to do!
She's only 8months and she already knows.... pic.twitter.com/x2UaMerkn7— Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) February 9, 2017
