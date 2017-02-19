Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When Dad Told Her That He Was A Boy, She Did Exactly What He Taught Her...So Cute!

FEBRUARY 19, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

If all kids listened as well as this little cutie, parents' lives would be a LOT easier.

Austin McBrown's baby girl, Elle, is only eight months old, but she's already being taught to stay far away from boys. However, just telling her isn't enough for this hands-on dad. As you'll see from their adorable drill, he relies on role-playing to really drive the message home.

If boys try to talk to baby Elle, she knows exactly what to do!

Read More: He Was Playing The Guitar, But When She Started Singing, I Couldn't Stop Smiling

Good job indeed! Be sure to share this adorable father and daughter with the parents you know.

Trending Now

Mom Dies After Getting Cervical Cancer Because She Was Too Young To Be Tested

Trending Now

Cruel Boys Humiliated Her Son, But His School Is Doing Nothing To Help
Submit Content

Load another article