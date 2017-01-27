Ad Blocker Detected

25 Signs And Labels That Prove All Hope For Humanity Is Gone

JANUARY 27, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
ENTERTAINMENT

Just when I thought people couldn't get any dumber, these 25 signs and labels came along with definitive proof that humanity is devolving.

Did you know that you shouldn't drink water out of a toilet? Or that parking in the ocean is a bad idea? Um, of course you did, but there are people out there who truly don't understand these basic concepts. Otherwise, why would these signs have been made in the first place? After seeing these 25 ridiculous signs and labels, you might just lose all hope in your fellow man.

1. Peanuts contain peanuts? No way!

2. Thanks, Paul. I never would have noticed.

3. "No, I did not order decaf coffee. I ordered coffee without caffeine!"

4. This is why the aliens won't talk to us.

5. Nah, I think I'll stick around and tweet.

6. I wonder how many poor kids were stuffed into these baskets before management decided to take action.

7. Oh, dear god. Why would anyone sit on this?

8. Is this a trick? Why put it up in the first place? All you did was provide a target!

9. Correction: Salmon is a fish. Get it together, Whole Foods.

10. Isn't "wait for the green light" the first rule of driving?

11. When it comes to food, people have to be herded like sheep.

12. Even the simplest of cafes can confuse them.

13. Ah, dang. I was totally planning on parking in the ocean.

14. And then I was going to leave the car unlocked with ALL my valuables inside!

15. People get really dumb when they walk into a bathroom.

16. What else were they using the hand sanitizer for?

17. And who was drinking out of the urinal?

Imgur

18. Seriously. We want a list of names.

19. I'm sure there's an interesting story behind this sign.

20. Phew! I never would have noticed!

21. I mean, yeah.

22. And who would dive head first into the concrete?

23. Probably the same person who would try to smoke underwater.

24. Or dive into a cave with no equipment or experience.

Imgur

25. I can't decide what's worse, the people who made these signs or the fools who broke the rules in the first place. I'm embarrassed for everyone involved.

Be sure to SHARE these ridiculous signs and labels with your friends and family! Nothing like a piping hot mug full of disgust and hopelessness in the morning.

