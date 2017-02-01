Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

This Dad's Heart Broke When He Took A Closer Look At His Son's Homework

FEBRUARY 1, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

School can be tough for a lot of kids, especially when they don't fit in with everyone else.

We tend to assume that most children have at least a few friends to play with during recess or outside of class, but sadly, some don't even have one. Bob Cornelius from Rockaway, New Jersey, was faced with this reality when he went to his son's back-to-school night.

Eleven-year-old Christopher is on the autism spectrum, so his dad was likely well-aware that he has difficulties with social interaction. But when he saw Christopher's answer on an assignment asking who some of his friends were, he was heartbroken by what his child had written.

"Never have five letters cut so deep, and they weren't even directed at me....It was just an overly simplistic statement that spoke volumes," Bob said.

"Never have five letters cut so deep, and they weren't even directed at me....It was just an overly simplistic statement that spoke volumes," Bob <a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10154224486654998&amp;set=a.10151021053844998.432977.599684997&amp;type=3&amp;theater" target="_blank">said</a>.

Facebook / Bob Cornelius

Read More: A Mom Waits For Her Son At The Airport, But The Truth Behind It Is Heartbreaking

He decided to address the issue in a heartfelt Facebook post with the goal of influencing others to be kind and accepting of people they see as being different.

"Christopher's brothers have had many, many sleepovers over the years, obviously in front of him, and it has not gone unnoticed. 'Can I have a sleepover?' Christopher has asked. 'Sure, buddy....with whom?' As a response, he would flap his arms and stim instead of answering. He didn't have an answer because he didn't have a name. Because he didn't have a friend. He's never had a 'real' friend. Ever. He just turned 11. And because he's had no friends....there was no one to invite," he said.

"The only solution I can come up with is to share this with you and ask that you have a conversation with your kids. Please tell them that children with special needs understand far more than we give them credit for."

"The only solution I can come up with is to share this with you and ask that you have a conversation with your kids. Please tell them that children with special needs understand far more than we give them credit for."

Facebook / Bob Cornelius

"They notice when others exclude them. They notice when they are teased behind their back (a lot of times 'behind their back' is right in front of them because they think the 'different' child doesn't understand). But mostly they are very much in tune when they are treated differently from everyone else. Trust me when I tell you this hurts them, even if it's not obvious to you and me."

Trending Now

Would You Shave Your Leg For Your Daughter? These 25 Single Dads Do That (And More)

Trending Now

What This 'Tongue Healer' Does Is Absolutely NOT Doctor Recommended

Mom Cat Gives Birth In A Chicken Coop Only To Find Her Babies Stolen By A Silly Bird

Eight Weeks Into Pregnancy, She Lost Her Baby. Now,She Has A Message For Other Women

This Babysitter Just Gave Us The Best Parenting Hack Ever

22 Animal Fails That'll Make You Feel So Much Better About Yourself

Nothing To See Here...Just A Dude Casually Walking Down The Street While On FIRE
Submit Content

Load another article