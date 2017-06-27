When it comes to mass-produced action figures, they can only resemble the character or actor they're modeled after so much.

While some definitely share a resemblance to the real person, none can compare to this man's creations. Noel Cruz is a Filipino artist working in the U.S. who repaints dolls, transforming them into stunning works of art that are so uncannily lifelike that you have to see them for yourself. Here are a few of his most impressive pieces that showcase how talented he really is.

Emma Watson as Belle and Luke Evans as Gaston in "Beauty and the Beast"

Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara in "Gone With The Wind"

Gale Gadot as "Wonder Woman"

Elizabeth Taylor

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in "Star Wars"

Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter in "Alice in Wonderland"

Cher

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez

Angelina Jolie as "Maleficent"

Marilyn Monroe

(via BoredPanda)

You can find more of Cruz's work on Facebook and Instagram, and be sure to check out his seller page on eBay if you're interested in buying one of his dolls. Share if you're amazed by how realistic they are!