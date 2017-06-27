Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Grabbed Some Paint And Action Figures. What He Created With Them Is Incredible.

JUNE 27, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

When it comes to mass-produced action figures, they can only resemble the character or actor they're modeled after so much.

While some definitely share a resemblance to the real person, none can compare to this man's creations. Noel Cruz is a Filipino artist working in the U.S. who repaints dolls, transforming them into stunning works of art that are so uncannily lifelike that you have to see them for yourself. Here are a few of his most impressive pieces that showcase how talented he really is.

Emma Watson as Belle and Luke Evans as Gaston in "Beauty and the Beast"

Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara in "Gone With The Wind"

Gale Gadot as "Wonder Woman"

Elizabeth Taylor

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in "Star Wars"

Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter in "Alice in Wonderland"

Cher

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez

Angelina Jolie as "Maleficent"

Marilyn Monroe

(via BoredPanda)

You can find more of Cruz's work on Facebook and Instagram, and be sure to check out his seller page on eBay if you're interested in buying one of his dolls. Share if you're amazed by how realistic they are!

Trending Now

This Girl's Heartbreaking Story Was Followed By An Inspiring Performance

Trending Now

This Bear Was About To Drown So One Creative Boater Helped It Out In The Coolest Way

They Arranged A Beautiful Funeral Only To Find Out Later They Buried The Wrong Man

He Threw Rainwater Into A Lake When Something Unusual Happened

This Happy Gorilla Found The Perfect Way To Beat The Wicked Dallas Heat

This Precious Baby Was Raised In A Chicken Cage, But You Have To See Him Now

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

They Were Exercising Their Right To Protest When A Motorcyclist Did Something Awful

Load another article