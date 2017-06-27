When it comes to mass-produced action figures, they can only resemble the character or actor they're modeled after so much.
While some definitely share a resemblance to the real person, none can compare to this man's creations. Noel Cruz is a Filipino artist working in the U.S. who repaints dolls, transforming them into stunning works of art that are so uncannily lifelike that you have to see them for yourself. Here are a few of his most impressive pieces that showcase how talented he really is.
Emma Watson as Belle and Luke Evans as Gaston in "Beauty and the Beast"
Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara in "Gone With The Wind"
Gale Gadot as "Wonder Woman"
Elizabeth Taylor
Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in "Star Wars"
Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter in "Alice in Wonderland"
Cher
Selena Quintanilla-Pérez
Angelina Jolie as "Maleficent"
Marilyn Monroe
(via BoredPanda)