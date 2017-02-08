Ad Blocker Detected

Live Cockroach Pulled From Woman's Nose After She Felt An Itching Sensation

FEBRUARY 8, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
When I was a little girl, I got curious about what would happen if I stuck a small bead up my nose.

Of course, that little stunt landed me in the hospital, where doctors had to remove the object from my nostril as my mom watched in horror. Needless to say, the experience wasn't very fun, but I'd do it all over again if it meant that I'd never have to go through the nightmare this poor woman dealt with.

When 42-year-old Selvi from Injambakkam, India, began feeling what she called a crawling sensation in her nostril and a burning in her eyes, she decided to go to a nearby clinic. Doctors told her she was fine, but she went to a hospital the next day when she still felt like something was wrong. Just wait until you see what came out of her nostril 45 minutes after doctors started trying to pull it out.

The freaky creature had been sitting in her skull base right between her eyes. Doctors say that if left inside, the cockroach would have died, causing an infection to develop and spread to Selvi's brain.

I really, really don't want to know how it got there in the first place -- I'm just glad it's gone. Be sure to SHARE this story if you're terrified of cockroaches.

