She Washed Her Face In A Stream. Then Doctors Found This Grossness In Her Nose.

MAY 20, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
Next time you go to take a dip in a stream while hiking, remember this woman's nasty story.

When a 49-year-old woman went to a hospital in Shenwan, China, earlier this month complaining of nasal discomfort and a nose bleed that had lasted for 10 days, doctors found a seriously gross surprise inside her nose. You see, the woman has a habit of washing her face in a mountain stream. Even though she likely didn't swallow any of the water, a nasty little critter was still able to make itself at home inside her nostril for months.

When doctors pulled out the offending creature, it was three inches long. Watch them remove it in the stomach-churning video below, and definitely make sure that you aren't eating anything.

I cannot imagine having a leech feeding off the inside of my nose for that long, and I really don't want to. Share this disgusting video if it made you never want to step foot near a stream again.

