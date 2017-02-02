Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

One of the saddest things in the world is seeing a dog that's been separated from its owner.

I've found several dogs roaming the streets over the years, and fortunately was able to find their owners quickly. There's always the possibility that a lost dog might be a stray or abused, so it's important to stop and help.

That's what Tyler Wilson did when he came across a yellow Labrador retriever at a gas station, but what he saw on the dog's tag shocked him.

“I’ve seen the dog a couple weeks before around that area,” Wilson told The Dodo.

“So when he came up to me at the gas station and sat next to me, I was like ‘this dog has been lost for a while.'”

Fortunately, the dog had a collar and an ID tag. Wilson wasn't expecting what he read when he reached for it.

The tag reads, "My name is Dew. I am not lost. I like to roam. Tell me to go home."

It turns out, Dew is a local celebrity! He roams around town, always returning to his farm and family at night.

He also has a microchip and is equipped with a GPS tracker so his owners know where he is at all times.

(via BoredPanda)

What an amazing dog! You can follow Dew and his adventures on his Facebook page, and be sure to share his antics with the dog lovers you know.