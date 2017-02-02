Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

He Thought He Had Found A Lost Dog, But Then He Took A Look At His ID Tag

FEBRUARY 2, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

One of the saddest things in the world is seeing a dog that's been separated from its owner.

I've found several dogs roaming the streets over the years, and fortunately was able to find their owners quickly. There's always the possibility that a lost dog might be a stray or abused, so it's important to stop and help.

That's what Tyler Wilson did when he came across a yellow Labrador retriever at a gas station, but what he saw on the dog's tag shocked him.

“I’ve seen the dog a couple weeks before around that area,” Wilson told The Dodo.

&ldquo;I&rsquo;ve seen the dog a couple weeks before around that area,&rdquo; Wilson told The Dodo.

Twitter / @502_Wilson

Read More: She Wasted No Time When She Saw Her Dog Struggling To Stay Afloat In An Icy Pond

“So when he came up to me at the gas station and sat next to me, I was like ‘this dog has been lost for a while.'”

&ldquo;So when he came up to me at the gas station and sat next to me, I was like &lsquo;this dog has been lost for a while.'&rdquo;

Twitter / @502_Wilson

Fortunately, the dog had a collar and an ID tag. Wilson wasn't expecting what he read when he reached for it.

Fortunately, the dog had a collar and an ID tag. Wilson wasn't expecting what he read when he reached for it.

Twitter / @502_Wilson

The tag reads, "My name is Dew. I am not lost. I like to roam. Tell me to go home."

The tag reads, "My name is Dew. I am not lost. I like to roam. Tell me to go home."

Twitter / @502_Wilson

It turns out, Dew is a local celebrity! He roams around town, always returning to his farm and family at night.

It turns out, Dew is a local celebrity! He roams around town, always returning to his farm and family at night.

Facebook / Dew's Adventures

He also has a microchip and is equipped with a GPS tracker so his owners know where he is at all times.

He also has a microchip and is equipped with a GPS tracker so his owners know where he is at all times.

Facebook / Dew's Adventures

(via BoredPanda)

Read More: Frolicking Baby Pandas Are All Of Us After A Few Glasses Of Wine

What an amazing dog! You can follow Dew and his adventures on his Facebook page, and be sure to share his antics with the dog lovers you know.

Trending Now

He Started Blowing Into A Lump Of Sugar -- What He Created Will Leave You Stunned

Trending Now

He Put Fireworks On A Stick And Did Something Any Harry Potter Fan Would Love
Submit Content

Load another article