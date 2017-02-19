Writer and editor holding it down in Philadelphia. Interests include drawing, exclusively wearing black, having too many books to fit in my tiny apartment, and choosing my dachshund over people.

It's a scientifically proven fact that everyone loves cute animals. Don't ask me for the research. I don't have it.

If you don't lose your full complete shit every time you see a precious puppy or tiny kitten, then there is no hope for your dead heart. If you've ever visited ViralNova before, you know we have a penchant for sharing stories that contain the maximum daily value of cuteness.

And this is not one of them. Here's a roundup of really cute animals doing seriously uncute things. You're welcome.

1. First up, otters drowning a monkey.

2. This is Dusty the dolphin. She's really cute until she's trying to break your legs.

3. Penguins are fun, right? Yep! They also slap babies.

Here's another fun fact about Adelie penguins that's really not cute at all!

Apparently, they're abusive sexual deviants. In fact, naturalist George Levick's research into their use of sexual violence was considered too horrifying and extreme to publish. Don't believe me? Check this out. Life is trash, friends.

4. Chimps are like cuter, fuzzier versions of us...except they're weirdly into infanticide. (This one's rough, folks. Watch at your own risk.)

5. Speaking of adorable primates, orangutans are the best aren't they? So quizzical and funny looking. Oh, by the way, here's one eating a slow loris.

6. "Ask me if I'm cute ONE MORE TIME!"

7. This fur seal looked really damn adorable until the whole "WWE smackdown" thing started.

We're just out here driving home the fact that life is one long rude awakening. Share these little acts of cruelty with all your friends because misery loves company.