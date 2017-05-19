Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Cat's Hilarious Romance Will Make You Feel All Warm And Fuzzy

MAY 19, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It’s basically my life’s ambition to find a partner who will look at me the same way Scottie the cat looks at his neighbor Sophie.

Lady Gaga said it best: “I’m your biggest fan, I’ll follow you until you love me.” Scottie and Sophie are taking these lyrics to heart and are proving to be one of the world’s cutest (and furriest) romances of all time. It’s not every day that you find love at first sight, but in the case of this feline duo, they can’t seem to get enough of each other.

Sophie's a rescue kitten from Boston who was adopted in 2014.

After living in her new forever home for a few months, Sophie’s owner decided to leash up the kitten and take her for a walk around the neighborhood.

It became quite obvious early on that Sophie had a not-so-secret admirer, as Scottie would watch the love of his life from across the lawn or driveway.

While initially too shy to hold a kitty conversation with his crush, eventually Scottie built up the courage to approach her and Sophie didn’t seem to mind one bit.

Since that moment, as soon as Sophie and her owner step outside for their daily walk, Scottie is sure to follow.

They have had a daily walk date every day for the last two years.

These two are obviously pretty serious.

Get a room!

They're basically couple goals.

(via Bored Panda)

Read More: This Dog Almost Became Someone's Meal, But He Was Saved Just In Time

This just goes to show that there's someone out there for everybody, including our kitty friends. Share this adorable duo if you think they are in it for the long haul!

Trending Now

These Drinks Seem Safe, But Too Many Of Them Just Ended A Young Teen's Life

Trending Now

Adorable Dad Freaks Right The Hell Out When Figures Out His Baby's Gender

Social Experiment Reveals How Men React When Women Agree With Their Compliments

Should He Have To Pay? U.S. Guardsman Charged $200 For Checked Bag Fee

She Saw Her Boyfriend And Her Dogs Dead. Her Message Is One We Need To Hear.

We All Used To Be Friends With This Guy, But Wait Until You See What He's Up To Now

She Thought She Was Getting A Deal On A Prom Dress, But All She Got Was A Disaster

Load another article