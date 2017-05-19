Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It’s basically my life’s ambition to find a partner who will look at me the same way Scottie the cat looks at his neighbor Sophie.

Lady Gaga said it best: “I’m your biggest fan, I’ll follow you until you love me.” Scottie and Sophie are taking these lyrics to heart and are proving to be one of the world’s cutest (and furriest) romances of all time. It’s not every day that you find love at first sight, but in the case of this feline duo, they can’t seem to get enough of each other.

Sophie's a rescue kitten from Boston who was adopted in 2014.

After living in her new forever home for a few months, Sophie’s owner decided to leash up the kitten and take her for a walk around the neighborhood.

It became quite obvious early on that Sophie had a not-so-secret admirer, as Scottie would watch the love of his life from across the lawn or driveway.

While initially too shy to hold a kitty conversation with his crush, eventually Scottie built up the courage to approach her and Sophie didn’t seem to mind one bit.

Since that moment, as soon as Sophie and her owner step outside for their daily walk, Scottie is sure to follow.

They have had a daily walk date every day for the last two years.

These two are obviously pretty serious.

Get a room!

They're basically couple goals.

This just goes to show that there's someone out there for everybody, including our kitty friends.