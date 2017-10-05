These 20 Confessions Prove That Smart Phones Can Help You Do Some Pretty Dumb Things

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Phones have helped revolutionize technology and helped shape the way we get our information, but just because the phones are smart doesn’t mean the people using them are.

Whether it’s an auto-correct fail or something as frustrating as dropping your phone in the toilet, we all make mistakes with those powerful little devices in our pockets.

But these fails are just spectacular. People on the internet are coming together to share their phone fails using the hashtag #NotSmartPhoneStory. Here are 20 #NotSmartPhone stories that would make even Siri shake her head (if she had one).

1. There's an app for that!

Had a land line installed so I could call my cell whenever I lost it. #NotSmartPhoneStory pic.twitter.com/mgjqSWtIEf — kathleen zyskowski (@kathyzyskowski) September 30, 2017

2. I'm curious what part of this rescue plan sounded like a good idea.

#NotSmartPhoneStory Dropped it on the bathroom floor &tried to rinse off. When it got wet inside I tried to nuke it. Motherboard exploded. — KristalKrush (@KristalkrushIt) September 30, 2017

3. I've done this way more times than I'd like to admit.

Was rushing to leave the house, but had lost phone so I spent 10 mins looking for it. It was in my hand the whole time! #NotSmartPhoneStory — Susan (@CirqueDuSolis) September 30, 2017

4. Screen mirroring will be the death of "self-love."

I was watching a homemade porno in the bathroom on christmas and it was mirror casting in my families living room #NotSmartPhoneStory — r.s. oceans (@rsoceans) September 30, 2017

5. The internet is a very literal place.

I googled “dicks” looking for Dick’s Sporting Goods without a second thought smh #NotSmartPhoneStory — Caleb (@G0dDingo) September 30, 2017

6. That's awkward.

Sent a 'group text' to let my friends know I was having a bbq and didn't realize auto-correct had changed bbq to baby😳#NotSmartPhoneStory — EmmaleaT🍒 (@EmmaleaT) September 23, 2017

7. Friends don't let friends send poop pics.

#NotSmartPhoneStory was trying to snap a photo of me pooping to my bestie.Dropped my phone in the toilet.What's worse,it was a public one. ☠ — Ana_Banana (@randomlyiyawna) September 23, 2017

8. Well that's one way to quit your bad habits.

I used to smoke. Driving down the road, talking on the phone, finished my cigarette & threw my phone out the window. #NotSmartPhoneStory — veggie spaghetti (@JohnKennyR) September 23, 2017

9. Eventually he saw the light.

I was in a dark room watching a video on my phone and I used the flashlight to find where I put my phone. #NotSmartPhoneStory — IG- @wokesatan (@wokesatan) September 23, 2017

10. Can you hear me now?

dropped my phone in a cup to amplify the sound but the cup had water in it! #NotSmartPhoneStory — Elias Barrera (@used_2b_cool) September 23, 2017

