These 20 Confessions Prove That Smart Phones Can Help You Do Some Pretty Dumb Things

OCTOBER 5, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
ENTERTAINMENT
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Phones have helped revolutionize technology and helped shape the way we get our information, but just because the phones are smart doesn’t mean the people using them are.

Whether it’s an auto-correct fail or something as frustrating as dropping your phone in the toilet, we all make mistakes with those powerful little devices in our pockets.

But these fails are just spectacular. People on the internet are coming together to share their phone fails using the hashtag #NotSmartPhoneStory. Here are 20 #NotSmartPhone stories that would make even Siri shake her head (if she had one).

1. There's an app for that!

2. I'm curious what part of this rescue plan sounded like a good idea.

3. I've done this way more times than I'd like to admit.

4. Screen mirroring will be the death of "self-love."

5. The internet is a very literal place.

6. That's awkward.

7. Friends don't let friends send poop pics.

8. Well that's one way to quit your bad habits.

9. Eventually he saw the light.

10. Can you hear me now?

The next one is just...a lot. Head to the next page!

1 of 2

