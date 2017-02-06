If you have a dog, I'm sure you'd agree that they aren't just pets -- they're family.

Unfortunately, some people just don't see it that way and believe it's acceptable to give up their pets during significant life changes like moving or getting pregnant. Aditya Raheja and Sanjana Madappa from Bangalore, India, were even criticized when they refused to give their five rescue dogs up while expecting a baby. Instead, they decided to include their pups in an adorable maternity photo shoot and explained in a Facebook post why they'll never abandon them.



"Being in animal welfare, one of the most common reasons I hear for giving up a pet is 'I'm pregnant.' When I have tried to counsel these families, I get it thrown back in my face that since I don't have children and haven't experienced a pregnancy, I don't get to have an opinion," Madappa said.



When she did get pregnant, the couple's friends, family members, and even doctors told them to get rid of their dogs. But Madappa says her furry companions are the reason she got through her difficult pregnancy.







"For the first six months, I was glued to my toilet, even hospitalized because I was throwing up blood. My pregnancy became a high-risk one for preterm delivery and I was restricted to the confines of my home," she said.







"I cannot even begin to describe all the thoughts that went through my head but what I can tell you is this; not once did I think 'hmmm my dogs have got to go.'"