Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

People Discuss Why Nothing, Including Veganism, Is 100 Percent Cruelty-Free

APRIL 17, 2018
LIFE

One of the biggest reasons people adopt a vegan lifestyle is because they're horrified by how animals in factory farms and testing facilities are treated. Many believe it's the closest they can get to living "cruelty-free."

That said, not everyone agrees that being a vegan means being completely cruelty-free. And they're right -- when you consider the child labor, forced labor, exploitation of workers, hazardous and extreme working conditions, lack of labor rights protecting agricultural workers, extremely low wages, and the killing of animals during harvesting involved in food supply chains, nothing is 100 percent cruelty free.

These are just some of the things people have been pointing out in an attempt to make people understand that veganism is not perfect...

These are just some of the things people have been pointing out in an attempt to make people understand that veganism is not perfect...

...as much as some vegans (the key word being some, not all) disagree.

...as much as some vegans (the key word being <em>some</em>, not all) disagree.

And there's the fact that a plant-based diet simply isn't doable for some people.

And there's the fact that a plant-based diet simply isn't doable for some people.

People were quick to question the logic behind some of the arguments...

People were quick to question the logic behind some of the arguments...

... and pointed out the all-or-nothing mentality that was also behind them.

... and pointed out the all-or-nothing mentality that was also behind them.

Others shared their own opinions regarding being cruelty-free:

Others shared their own opinions regarding being cruelty-free:

Some vegans even joined the discussion, agreeing and explaining they want their lifestyles to do as little harm as possible.

Some vegans even joined the discussion, agreeing and explaining they want their lifestyles to do as little harm as possible.

(via Bored Panda)

I think the point here is to avoid enforcing your lifestyle or way of thinking over someone else just because you think it's superior -- and that goes for both sides. It should also be noted that just because someone is vegan, it doesn't mean they think they're perfect or better than anybody else.

Trending Now

Okay, This Is Officially The Weirdest, Most Ass-Backwards Duet Of All Time

Trending Now

People Have A Lot Of Theories About The Man In The Stormy Daniels Police Sketch

This Teenager Was Sent Flying After He Pissed Off The Wrong Elephant

A Toddler Could Have Easily Died After He Was Left Unrestrained In This SUV

She Couldn't Find A Babysitter During Class, So The Professor Made A Sweet Offer

What Started As A Relaxing Boat Ride Ended With An Amazing Wildlife Rescue

Toddlers And Trampolines May Not Mix For This Terrifying Reason

What This Guy Found Inside A Vending Machine Definitely Isn't Your Typical Snack

This Is The Weird Way Your Birth Month Could Affect Your Health Down The Road

10 Things You Should Probably Delete From Your Facebook Page Immediately

He Decided To Whitewater Raft In A Homemade Contraption That Looks Anything But Safe

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

He Doesn't Use Photoshop, But This Makeup Artist Still Makes His Clients Look Way Younger

This Poor Baby Could've Suffocated After Her Mom Tried To Send Her Through The Mail

It Looked Like Hope Was Lost For This Butterfly, But Check Out What One Guy Managed To Do

People Yelled At These Elephants So They Took The Fastest Route...Through A Wall

Load another article