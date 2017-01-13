Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Placing your loved ones into a nursing home can be a stressful situation.

Not only are you uprooting your family member from the lifestyle they're used to, but you're placing them under 24-hour care of nurses and staff that are really nothing more than complete strangers. Will your loved one receive the attention they need or will they suffer hateful neglect by staff that are only there for a paycheck?

When 98-year-old Minnie Graham was placed in a nursing home, she began showing signs of heavy bruising and possible abuse. While the staff at the home assured Graham's family that their grandmother had fallen out of her wheel chair several times, the family was unconvinced. After installing a hidden camera in her room, Graham's grandchildren discovered that her injuries were the result of abuse by staff.

Learn more about her harrowing story in the video below. Be warned that this content may be disturbing to some viewers.

(via Little Things)