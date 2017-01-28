Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Woman Ran A Nursing Home, But Her Patients Were Dying At An Alarming Rate

JANUARY 28, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
OMG

Nursing homes are supposed to care for the elderly, but at Amy Archer's Home for the Elderly and Infirm? Residents were dying at alarming rates.

Amy Archer and her husband, James, first began looking after the elderly in 1902. In 1907, they formally opened their own nursing home, but James died just three years later. In 1913, Archer married the wealthy Michael Gilligan. After three months, he also died, leaving his entire estate to his wife. Later, it would be found that he and up to 50 of Archer's patients had died of arsenic poisoning, in what was to become known as the "Murder Factory."

Serial killers are rarely female, but Amy Archer's crimes can rival even the most heinous murderers. From 1913 to 1916, she killed as many as 50 elderly patients and her own husband by poisoning them with arsenic.

Serial killers are rarely female, but Amy Archer's crimes can rival even the most heinous murderers. From 1913 to 1916, she killed as many as 50 elderly patients and her own husband by poisoning them with arsenic.

Wikipedia

Read More: This Child's Rape And Murder Was Heinous Enough, But The Autopsy Told An Awful Story

The home that once functioned as Archer's Home for the Elderly and Infirm still stands to this day. After relatives of Archer's dead patients reported suspicions to police, it was found that she'd regularly purchased large quantities of arsenic. Even more telling, each one of the deceased had left her a large sum of money.

The home that once functioned as Archer's Home for the Elderly and Infirm still stands to this day. After relatives of Archer's dead patients reported suspicions to police, it was found that she'd regularly purchased large quantities of arsenic. Even more telling, each one of the deceased had left her a large sum of money.

Odd Things I've Seen

Newspapers dubbed the property the "Murder Factory." While 60 elderly patients died in Archer's care, it's believed that at least 50 of them were murdered by poison. Considering the financial transactions that surrounded their deaths, many of them forgeries, her motive appears to have been money.

Newspapers dubbed the property the "Murder Factory." While 60 elderly patients died in Archer's care, it's believed that at least 50 of them were murdered by poison. Considering the financial transactions that surrounded their deaths, many of them forgeries, her motive appears to have been money.

Odd Things I've Seen

Archer received a life sentence for her crimes, but was later moved to the Connecticut Hospital for the Insane. She remained there until 1962, when she died of natural causes.

Archer received a life sentence for her crimes, but was later moved to the Connecticut Hospital for the Insane. She remained there until 1962, when she died of natural causes.

ConnecticutHistory.org

Read More: After She Killed Her Mother, She Took A Picture And Texted It To Her Dad

Do you think Archer was mentally ill or just a cold-blooded killer? Let us know in the comments below, and don't forget to share her story with your friends who are fascinated with trying to understand the minds of serial killers.

Trending Now

After This German Shepherd Went Outside, He Played With His Pups In The Cutest Way

Trending Now

If You Think You're A Bad Driver, Her 41-Point Turn Will Make You Feel Like A Pro
Submit Content

Load another article