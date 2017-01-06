Slather This Chocolate Concoction On Your Face For Amazing Results

The first crazy beauty hack of 2017 is here! And as odd as it seems, this DIY Nutella face mask has amazing results.

Yup, you read that right -- Nutella face mask. The hazelnut and chocolate spread tastes great on everything from brownies to toast, but beauty blogger makeupholic_moon has taken things to a whole new level by turning the sweet treat into a face mask.

Of course, it's important to note that Nutella isn't the only ingredient. As you'll see in the tutorial below, the recipe also calls for milk, gelatin, and cocoa powder.

I never would have thought to put Nutella on my face, but it really does seem to rejuvenate skin and clear up blackheads. My only question is, how do you stop yourself from eating it?

On Instagram, makeupholic_moon wrote, "Cocoa contains anti-aging properties [and] helps to hydrate, rejuvenate and to tone your face." The beauty guru also said that when you take the face mask off, "it will peel all the blackheads and whiteheads out of your skin leaving a glowing complexion."

