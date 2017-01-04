Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

So many of us resolve to eat healthier this time of year, myself included.

It's a noble goal, but then I remember that nutella exists. Instructables user KitchenMason has an insane recipe for nutella-stuffed peanut butter cookies that I think we all need to make immediately. To hell with resolutions! (At least until tomorrow when they're all gone.)

If you want to make these mouth-watering treats, check this out.

1. First, scoop out a few tablespoons of nutella onto wax paper. Then, put them in the freezer until they're completely solid.

Read More: Drinking The Wastewater From This Veggie Could Help You Lose Weight

2. Then, sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt and set it aside. In your mixer, beat butter and sugar until smooth. After that, add the peanut butter.