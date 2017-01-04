Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

These Nutella-Stuffed Cookies Are Everything You Need Right Now

JANUARY 4, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
CULTURE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

So many of us resolve to eat healthier this time of year, myself included.

It's a noble goal, but then I remember that nutella exists. Instructables user KitchenMason has an insane recipe for nutella-stuffed peanut butter cookies that I think we all need to make immediately. To hell with resolutions! (At least until tomorrow when they're all gone.)

If you want to make these mouth-watering treats, check this out.

1. First, scoop out a few tablespoons of nutella onto wax paper. Then, put them in the freezer until they're completely solid.

First, scoop out a few tablespoons of nutella onto wax paper. Then, put them in the freezer until they're completely solid.

Instructables / KitchenMason

Read More: Drinking The Wastewater From This Veggie Could Help You Lose Weight

2. Then, sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt and set it aside. In your mixer, beat butter and sugar until smooth. After that, add the peanut butter.

Then, sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt and set it aside. In your mixer, beat butter and sugar until smooth. After that, add the peanut butter.

Instructables / KitchenMason

Trending Now

First, No One Believed She Was Kidnapped. Now She's Being Bullied Online.

Trending Now

Education Or Child Endangerment? Children Ride Alligator During Conservation Program

These Drug Lords' Graves Are Nicer Than Most People's Homes

This New Theory Is About To Turn Everything You Know About The Titanic On Its Head

Police Responded To An Animal Attack When They Discovered Something Way Worse

Load another article