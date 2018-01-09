Mom's Obsession With Making Kids Look 'Presentable' Makes Every Outing A Big Ordeal

As a parent, there's a fine line between wanting what's best for your children and single-handedly micromanaging every aspect of their lives for them.

One major battle for most parents living with preteen girls is the struggle to find something that both you and your teen find presentable to wear in public. We live in an age where the shirts get tighter and the more mid-drift showing, the better, and when it comes to their appearance, teens rarely see eye to eye with their parents. But while most parents focus their fashion expertise on school wear, one mom in the U.K. hopes to ensure that her children look their best no matter where they go.

Jane Bennington always has to have the final say on her kids' wardrobe choices, even when the family is going out for a casual dinner at a Chinese restaurant.







If she doesn't approve of her children's looks, she'll take it upon herself to suggest what she deems appropriate attire. This includes everything from shirt and shoes to the way they do their hair.







Bennington attributes her attention to her children's appearance to the fact that children are growing up quicker than ever before, and that if they don't keep up with the times, they'll be left behind by their friends, opening them up to the possibility of being bullied and harassed for what they look like.







Keep watching to find out what other extreme parenting techniques Bennington displays when dealing with her family in public.

video-player-present

While I'll admit that sometimes it's important to have a say in what your children wear or do, other times you just have to let kids be kids. This type of parental coddling isn't going to do these children any favors when it comes time to join the real world.