Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Mom's Obsession With Making Kids Look 'Presentable' Makes Every Outing A Big Ordeal

JANUARY 9, 2018  —  By Matt Davidson  
LIFE
Matt Davidson
See more stories..

Matt Davidson

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

As a parent, there's a fine line between wanting what's best for your children and single-handedly micromanaging every aspect of their lives for them.

One major battle for most parents living with preteen girls is the struggle to find something that both you and your teen find presentable to wear in public. We live in an age where the shirts get tighter and the more mid-drift showing, the better, and when it comes to their appearance, teens rarely see eye to eye with their parents. But while most parents focus their fashion expertise on school wear, one mom in the U.K. hopes to ensure that her children look their best no matter where they go.

Jane Bennington always has to have the final say on her kids' wardrobe choices, even when the family is going out for a casual dinner at a Chinese restaurant.

Jane Bennington always has to have the final say on her kids' wardrobe choices, even when the family is going out for a casual dinner at a Chinese restaurant.

Youtube / Real Stories

If she doesn't approve of her children's looks, she'll take it upon herself to suggest what she deems appropriate attire. This includes everything from shirt and shoes to the way they do their hair.

If she doesn't approve of her children's looks, she'll take it upon herself to suggest what she deems appropriate attire. This includes everything from shirt and shoes to the way they do their hair.

Youtube / Real Stories

Bennington attributes her attention to her children's appearance to the fact that children are growing up quicker than ever before, and that if they don't keep up with the times, they'll be left behind by their friends, opening them up to the possibility of being bullied and harassed for what they look like.

Bennington attributes her attention to her children's appearance to the fact that children are growing up quicker than ever before, and that if they don't keep up with the times, they'll be left behind by their friends, opening them up to the possibility of being bullied and harassed for what they look like.

Youtube / Real Stories

Keep watching to find out what other extreme parenting techniques Bennington displays when dealing with her family in public.

video-player-present

While I'll admit that sometimes it's important to have a say in what your children wear or do, other times you just have to let kids be kids. This type of parental coddling isn't going to do these children any favors when it comes time to join the real world.

Trending Now

This Girl's Heartbreaking Story Was Followed By An Inspiring Performance

Trending Now

Mom Figures Out Clever Hack To Help Baby Sleep Through The Night. What Do You Think?

Load another article