Mom's Obsession With Making Kids Look 'Presentable' Makes Every Outing A Big Ordeal

As a parent, there's a fine line between wanting what's best for your children and single-handedly micromanaging every aspect of their lives for them.
One major battle for most parents living with preteen girls is the struggle to find something that both you and your teen find presentable to wear in public. We live in an age where the shirts get tighter and the more mid-drift showing, the better, and when it comes to their appearance, teens rarely see eye to eye with their parents. But while most parents focus their fashion expertise on school wear, one mom in the U.K. hopes to ensure that her children look their best no matter where they go.
Jane Bennington always has to have the final say on her kids' wardrobe choices, even when the family is going out for a casual dinner at a Chinese restaurant.
If she doesn't approve of her children's looks, she'll take it upon herself to suggest what she deems appropriate attire. This includes everything from shirt and shoes to the way they do their hair.