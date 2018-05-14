Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Boyan Slat's Ocean Cleaning Device Sets Sail This Summer

MAY 14, 2018
LIFE

When Boyan Slat was 16 years old, he found himself coming across more plastic than fish while diving in Greece. It was then that he decided to dedicate a high school project to investigating ocean plastic pollution and how he could make a difference.

At 18 years old, he told a TEDx talk audience that he was going to develop a passive system to clean up oceans using ocean currents.

video-player-present

Then, in 2013, he founded the non-profit entity, the Ocean Cleanup, whose mission is to develop advanced technologies to rid the world's oceans of plastic.

Then, in 2013, he founded the non-profit entity, the Ocean Cleanup, whose mission is to develop advanced technologies to rid the world's oceans of plastic.

Wikipedia

"Once plastic enters the marine food web, there is a possibility that it will contaminate the human food chain as well. Efforts to clean and eradicate ocean plastic have also caused significant financial burdens," The Ocean Cleanup website explains.

Now, thanks to millions in crowdfunding, his organization will launch devices to help clean up the Great Pacific Ocean Patch, a swath of ocean between California and Hawaii where about 600,000 miles are covered in plastic and garbage.

The Ocean Cleanup system contains a U-shaped screen and floaters made from high-density polyethylene. It can trap garbage as small as 1 centimeter. The floaters allow the screen to stay buoyant as it drifts with the natural currents of the ocean. Ships collect the trash and bring it to land to be properly disposed of or recycled.

"The speed the plastic arrives at our moving systems is substantially lower than at a fixed structure having a positive impact on our systems’ capture efficiency," the website says.

What The Ocean Cleanup claims will be the "largest [ocean] cleanup in history" will begin in the San Francisco Bay in July, where they will start on a 120-meter section of the Northern Pacific Ocean before moving on to a 500-meter section. They hope to launch 60 devices between Hawaii and the north-west coast of the U.S. by 2020.

"The assembly is going on really well. The first segment, which is 120meters [long] has been put together and will be towed out for a tow-test in the [San Francisco] Bay area next week," spokesperson Erika Traskvik said. "The second system might be deployed early next year, but then after that, it could go fast. So we think that we could get up to 60 systems by 2020."

(via Shareably)

Slat hopes that his device can eradicate all ocean debris and that oceans will be plastic free by 2050. Here's hoping he'll meet these goals!

Trending Now

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

Trending Now

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

This Poor Baby Could've Suffocated After Her Mom Tried To Send Her Through The Mail

She Was At This Stop Light When She Saw A Baby Flying Out Of A Moving Vehicle

He Doesn't Use Photoshop, But This Makeup Artist Still Makes His Clients Look Way Younger

What These Two Sound Like Singing Together Is The Opposite Of What You'd Expect

Load another article