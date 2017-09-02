This Is The Hilarity That Ensues When People Get Way Too Bored At The Office

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

We all get bored at work sometimes.

Compared to 1950, the workforce is about 241 percent more productive today, even with the invention of social media to distract us. Since we're all working harder and doing it for longer hours, we deserve to have a little fun.

Some people find amazing ways to brighten up their offices and we've found 15 of the best.

1. When you can't get away, it's time to have an "office safari."







2. When you're a mechanic, being bored means welding something awesome.







3. This creative person takes "board" to a whole new level.







4. Put an engineer and a can of Pringles in a room and you're bound to come up with something crazy.







5. These bookstore employees have found the perfect distraction.

6. Who even uses binder clips anymore??







7. Productivity: lost in space.







8. If you're bored at work, just imagine getting home to those video games.







9. A fruitless endeavor.







10. A picture is worth a thousand words.







11. This is so cool! When you've got nothing to do, you have to innovate.







12. This woman is a hair stylist who gets a little creative when she's between clients.







13. Okay, this is super satisfying to look at.







14. Their project manager was getting married, so they decided to make her a special hard hat.







15. Got some copper wire laying around? These menacing creatures are just a few hours of boredom away.







I think I'm going to have to have an office safari in the near future. Which one was your favorite? Let us know in the comments!