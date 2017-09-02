Ad Blocker Detected

This Is The Hilarity That Ensues When People Get Way Too Bored At The Office

SEPTEMBER 2, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

We all get bored at work sometimes.

Compared to 1950, the workforce is about 241 percent more productive today, even with the invention of social media to distract us. Since we're all working harder and doing it for longer hours, we deserve to have a little fun.

Some people find amazing ways to brighten up their offices and we've found 15 of the best.

1. When you can't get away, it's time to have an "office safari."

When you can't get away, it's time to have an "office safari."

Imgur / Paperkut

2. When you're a mechanic, being bored means welding something awesome.

When you're a mechanic, being bored means welding something awesome.

Imgur / Capinron

3. This creative person takes "board" to a whole new level.

This creative person takes "board" to a whole new level.

Reddit / potential_ironman

4. Put an engineer and a can of Pringles in a room and you're bound to come up with something crazy.

Put an engineer and a can of Pringles in a room and you're bound to come up with something crazy.

Reddit / NSFW_PORN_ONLY

5. These bookstore employees have found the perfect distraction.

6. Who even uses binder clips anymore??

Who even uses binder clips anymore??

Reddit / Konradkc

7. Productivity: lost in space.

Productivity: lost in space.

Reddit / Lolo4369

8. If you're bored at work, just imagine getting home to those video games.

If you're bored at work, just imagine getting home to those video games.

Imgur / kickarr

9. A fruitless endeavor.

A fruitless endeavor.

Reddit / asmithamongsmiths

10. A picture is worth a thousand words.

A picture is worth a thousand words.

Imgur / Mykybo

11. This is so cool! When you've got nothing to do, you have to innovate.

This is so cool! When you've got nothing to do, you have to innovate.

Imgur / ilikestars

12. This woman is a hair stylist who gets a little creative when she's between clients.

This woman is a hair stylist who gets a little creative when she's between clients.

Imgur / peanutbuttachampagne

13. Okay, this is super satisfying to look at.

Okay, this is super satisfying to look at.

Imgur / vladrichdemaclant

14. Their project manager was getting married, so they decided to make her a special hard hat.

Their project manager was getting married, so they decided to make her a special hard hat.

Reddit / Ihavenocomments

15. Got some copper wire laying around? These menacing creatures are just a few hours of boredom away.

Got some copper wire laying around? These menacing creatures are just a few hours of boredom away.

Reddit / KnightScuba

(via BoredPanda)

I think I'm going to have to have an office safari in the near future. Which one was your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

