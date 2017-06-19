Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Amazing Pup Was Missing For Two Days. Then She Showed Up At Dad's Office!

JUNE 19, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Rescue dog Cleo has earned quite the reputation of being a four-legged Houdini.

Perhaps one of the dog’s most memorable tricks is her ability to slip out of her collar. For Cleo’s dad Ryk Goddard, it’s not unusual for the pup to slip away for a few hours without much concern. Typically the beagle pooch can be found in a matter of hours hanging out at the local vet clinic just a short drive from the family’s home. But a couple weeks ago, this escape artist pulled a rather concerning stunt that left her family worried.

While out for a walk with her mom and rescue dog brother, Cleo did what she does best and escaped her doggy collar.

While out for a walk with her mom and rescue dog brother, Cleo did what she does best and escaped her doggy collar.

Facebook / Ryk Goddard

The park is surrounded by large, heavily-trafficked roads, which caused concern for Goddard and his family, especially when Cleo was still M.I.A. after two nights away.

The park is surrounded by large, heavily-trafficked roads, which caused concern for Goddard and his family, especially when Cleo was still M.I.A. after two nights away.

Facebook / Ryk Goddard

Using social media as a means of locating the beloved pup, Dad's post was shared over 200 times.

Using social media as a means of locating the beloved pup, Dad's post was shared over 200 times.

Facebook / Ryk Goddard

Trending Now

In This City, One Man Has Cared For The Stray Cats For 24 Years. He Has A Huge Heart.

Trending Now

Searching For Hair Inspiration? Look No Further Than This Amazing Artist

Load another article