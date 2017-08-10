Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Ran Out Of Money And Stole Diapers. What The Officer Did Changed Everything

AUGUST 10, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Sometimes people make decisions that get them in trouble with the law.

Often the reasons they make these choices are baffling to the people watching, but on occasion the reasons behind someone's crime are starkly clear. Being a young, single mother can be hard without support, and accessing services that are able to help can be maddeningly difficult. Still, we expect moms to do everything they can to support their kids. That's why one woman recently made a choice to help her son that wound up with the store calling the police. But thanks to one compassionate officer, this story turned out much different than usual.

The unnamed 20-year-old mother was grocery shopping when she realized she didn't have enough money for two packs of diapers.

The unnamed 20-year-old mother was grocery shopping when she realized she didn't have enough money for two packs of diapers.

Flickr / Algot Runeman

She made the choice to steal them, which resulted in the police being called for shoplifting.

She made the choice to steal them, which resulted in the police being called for shoplifting.

Flickr / Inga Munsinger Cotton

Officer Bennett Johns decided to purchase the diapers with his own money to help the young woman out. She was also cited for shoplifting, but that citation was referred to social services.

Officer Bennett Johns decided to purchase the diapers with his own money to help the young woman out. She was also cited for shoplifting, but that citation was referred to social services.

Facebook / City of Laurel - Government

Trending Now

She Hadn't Seen Her Father In 20 Years. Then She Read The Name On A Food Stamps Card

Trending Now

Okay, This Is Officially The Weirdest, Most Ass-Backwards Duet Of All Time

Load another article