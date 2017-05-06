If This Cop Hadn't Been In The Right Place At The Right Time, A Boy Would've Died

When police officer Aaron Bulmer responded to reports of an armed robbery in Topeka, Kansas, he had no idea that he'd end up saving a little boy's life!

The four-year-old old child, who is autistic, had walked out of his parents' home without them noticing and was heading to a local park when Bulmer saw him in his patrol car. When he got out of the vehicle and began approaching him, the little boy fell into a pond and couldn't keep his head above the water. That's when Bulmer ran to rescue him -- and the whole thing was recorded on his body camera.

Watch the officer jump into action to save the little boy from drowning below. I'm so glad he was there to help!

Read More: Watch The Incredible Moment A Toddler And Baby Are Pulled From Raging Flood Waters

Thanks to this man, the boy is now recovering in the hospital. As Bulmer said, "It definitely would have been a drowning if I would have been 30 seconds to a minute later." Be sure to share this amazing rescue if you agree that this officer is a hero!