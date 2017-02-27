Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

With the invention of the internet, we have so much information right at our fingertips.

That includes information about remedies that we can use to treat various ailments. What we sometimes forget, though, is that there are people with years' worth of knowledge all around us who are just waiting to spill their secrets!

Grandparents and elderly folks have lived through a lot of different experiences, and this often means that they know just how to treat a problem. Here are nine old-fashioned remedies from back in the day that actually work.

1. Raisins soaked in gin are an easy fix for arthritis. The raisins have vitamins and anti-inflammatory properties, and the gin can't hurt, right?

2. Get rid of bad breath by chewing on some celery. It's fresh and crisp.

3. Lemons can relieve earaches. Just put some juice on a cotton swab and hold inside the ear for 1-2 minutes.

4. Nettles contain protein, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, iron, and vitamins like A, C, D, and B complex. Drinking nettle tea can help cure hair loss.

5. The dietary fiber and vitamins in yams can offset the hormonal effects of menopause.

6. Olives are great to eat if you're dealing with motion sickness. Their tannins help curb saliva, which increases when people feel ill due to movement.

7. A pinch of baking soda in a glass of water lowers the acidity of your urine. This can make a urinary tract infection far less painful.

8. Got indigestion? Try some dried apricots -- they're tastier than prunes!

9. Potatoes have anti-inflammatory and anti-itching properties that provide relief from spider bites. Just bandage a small slice on top of the bite.

I didn't know about so many of these! The elderly people in our lives have so much wisdom to give us. Make sure to share these natural remedies with young and old alike!