This Modeling Agency Only Hires Models 45 And Older, And They're All Stunning

In the mainstream modeling world, youth is prized above all else, skewing definitions of young and old in the industry. Some agencies won't even consider hiring a 25-year-old, let alone anyone who's middle-aged.

That's what makes Russian modeling agency Oldushka so unique and refreshing. It started as a passion project for founder Igor Gavar, who photographed retirees for his blog, also named Oldushka. His Moscow-based company exclusively represents models who are 45 and older, flipping the script and encouraging age diversity in the fashion industry. "Beauty—it’s a quality that becomes more valued with years," Gavar told Vogue. Now his models are appearing in lookbooks of local designers and brands in Russia. Check out some of the faces of Oldushka below.

Olga Kondrasheva, 71 years old

Victor Sosnovtsev, 73 years old

Tatjana Nekliudova, 61 years old

Ivan Petkov, 53 years old

Valentina Yasen, 63 years old

Ludmila Brazhkina, 63 years old

Irina Belisheva, 70 years old

Sergey Arctica, 45 years old

(via Bored Panda)

These stunning models all prove that age is beauty. You can find more photos from the agency on Instagram and its website.