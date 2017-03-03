Ad Blocker Detected

This Hilarious Corgi Can Be Switched On And Off During Playtime, And It's Too Cute

When dogs play, they can get a little out of control sometimes.

I can't tell you how many dishes and heirlooms have been knocked off the shelves when my pupper got totally overexcited. If only there were an off button to help our furry friends calm down!

Dax the corgi actually does have a way of powering down and it's totally adorable. Check it out!

Dax's owners know just what to do to make her "play dead," and you'll be in stitches watching the video below.

video-player-present

Dax is quite the adventurous doggo, and her owners document her antics on Instagram. Be sure to follow her for more adorable pictures and videos. Thank us later.

One thing's for sure: I can't get enough of this cutie.

I'm going to have to find my dog's "off switch" now. Be sure to share Dax and her family with all the dog lovers you know!

