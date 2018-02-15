Next Time You're At The Mall Give This Guy's Escalator Trick A Try (Kidding. DON'T.)

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While most Olympic athletes are showcasing their talents when they're in the game, this Swiss skier is using his strength for something a little odd.

Fabian Bösch might just have the strongest grip in human history after he was caught tagging along on an escalator ride by grabbing the escalator rail with just one arm and gliding along the moving stairs all the way to the top.

Most people would be fearful of the potential dangers associated with pulling off such a test of strength, but clearly, being in the presence of so many incredible athletes has done wonders for Bösch's confidence.

Maybe we should all try this the next time we go to the mall.

We found the best athlete at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/km1ndhJAnC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 12, 2018

While that performance might have left me utterly speechless, I'm not sure it'll win Bösch any gold medals. But hey, you never know! It could become an Olympic sport one day.