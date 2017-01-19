How would you feel if you met a man who died seven years ago? As odd as it sounds, that's exactly what this Redditor claims happened at a wedding in 2015.

When it comes to ghosts, you don't always have to go to a haunted location to seek them out. Sometimes, they appear in places that you'd least expect them, such as your daughter's bedroom or, in this case, a friend's wedding. As this Redditor explains, he was simply having a good time celebrating his friend's marriage when he ran into a ghost. Below is the story in his own words.

"I went back home for a friend's wedding. It was September of 2015. I live on the other side of the country. I'm friends with the bride, and have never met the groom. I don't smoke, except sometimes when I'm drinking, and weddings are made for drinking."

"So I'm coming in from having a smoke. The wedding reception is on the second floor, and there is a staircase leading up to the second floor."

"A guy comes up to me before I ascend the stairs. He asks me what wedding I am at, and I tell him. He hands me an envelope and asks me if I can give it to them. It simply says 'One Love' on the front. I say yes, and carry on up the stairs."

"I go to take a leak and the bride's father is in the washroom. I hand him the envelope, and proceed on with the night."

"Fast forward to March of 2016. I'm on my way to go skiing. Where I go skiing the[re] is no cell reception because it is in a mountain pass. So I always check my cell phone before I enter the pass to see if I have any messages. I check my phone, and I have a message from the bride of the wedding."

"'Do you remember what the guy looked like who gave you that envelope?'"

"'I don't know, a guy. Why do you ask?'"

"'We think it might have been (the groom's) best friend who died in a car crash.'"

"It turns out the envelope contained only money. The phrase 'One Love' was something the deceased best friend would say often. It was something he was known for."

"There is a memorial Facebook page dedicated to the dead friend. So I log in to Facebook and check it out. The pictures of him before he died look like the guy I spoke to. He died in 2008."

