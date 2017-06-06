Ad Blocker Detected

These Cute Videos Prove Cops And Guards Loved This Concert As Much As We Did

JUNE 6, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

On May 22, suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb following singer Ariana Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

In what was the deadliest attack in the U.K. since the July 2005 London bombings, 23 adults and children, including Abedi, were killed and 119 were injured. The youngest victim was just eight years old. Families of the victims as well as Grande herself were heartbroken and devastated in the wake of the senseless terrorist attack.

On June 4, the One Love Manchester benefit concert was held at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, during which artists including Grande, Katy Perry, Coldplay, and Niall Horan performed for free to raise money for the Manchester Emergency Fund set up to help the victims and their families.

Though concert goers had every reason to be overwhelmed with sadness, many, including this security guard, danced to show their love for One Love Manchester.

In this sweet and adorable video, a policeman was recorded dancing in a circle with a group of young children.

The concert ended up being a huge success, raising millions for the fund. To close, Grande sang a beautiful rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Watch her powerful performance below.

video-player-present

Our hearts go out to all the victims and the families who lost their loved ones in the Manchester attack and in the more recent attack in London. You can donate to the Manchester Emergency Fund here, and please share to honor the people who lost their lives.

