Most pilots become so tied up in their jobs that they never really get the opportunity to get to know their passengers a little. Understandably so, since they have a lot to focus on to ensure that passengers get from point A to point B safely.
As is the case with almost every multi-million dollar business, customers and patrons are often nothing more than numbers or statistics. But Captain John Ritchie makes sure his passengers always feel special. Over the course of his 20-year career as a pilot for Southwest Airlines, Ritchie has been keeping close track of his passengers in hopes of one day celebrating a huge milestone. That day just arrived!
It seemed like a pretty normal flight from Denver to Pittsburgh, until Ritchie came over the loudspeaker system to reveal that he would be celebrating his one-millionth passenger.