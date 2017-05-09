Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Most pilots become so tied up in their jobs that they never really get the opportunity to get to know their passengers a little. Understandably so, since they have a lot to focus on to ensure that passengers get from point A to point B safely.

As is the case with almost every multi-million dollar business, customers and patrons are often nothing more than numbers or statistics. But Captain John Ritchie makes sure his passengers always feel special. Over the course of his 20-year career as a pilot for Southwest Airlines, Ritchie has been keeping close track of his passengers in hopes of one day celebrating a huge milestone. That day just arrived!

It seemed like a pretty normal flight from Denver to Pittsburgh, until Ritchie came over the loudspeaker system to reveal that he would be celebrating his one-millionth passenger.







But he didn't just tell everyone about it! He offered the lovely lady who helped him reach the milestone a full refund on her ticket and a bottle of champagne.







Now that's a guy who knows how to celebrate in style. Watch the adorable scene unfold in the video below!

With recent headlines painting airlines in a negative light, it’s refreshing to see at least one airline getting the recognition they deserve for staying positive and caring about their passengers. Share Captain Ritchie’s story if you think the world needs more pilots like him!