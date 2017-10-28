Artist's Cute (And Hilarious) Illustrations Perfectly Capture Life With His Wife

Past the honeymoon phase is when we start experiencing the "realness" of a relationship.

All the cute, funny, and sometimes even angry moments we share with our partners are what brings us closer together and shows us what we find so endearing about the ones we love. That's what Tel-Aviv-based illustrator, comic artist, and character designer Yehuda Adi Devir has perfectly captured in his ongoing series, "One of Those Days," in which he illustrates everyday life with his wife, Maya.

Check out some of his best and cutest work below, and if you find it insanely relatable, don't worry -- you aren't the only one!

(via BoredPanda)

