It seems pretty astounding that animals can sense pregnancy, but if this orangutan's reaction is any indication, it's definitely true.

When parents-to-be Jessica and Liam visited a zoo in Bali, Indonesia, their vacation turned out to be much more memorable than they ever expected. Jessica was in the middle of a feeding session with the orangutans there when one of them became fascinated by her belly -- so much so that the ape reached out and touched it not one, but two times.

Watch as Jessica and the curious orangutan share a special moment and bond over her baby bump. This is too sweet!

It really isn't hard to see why orangutans are among the most intelligent primates. Be sure to share this adorable video with all the parents and animal lovers in your life!