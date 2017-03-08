Ever Wondered How Your Organs Make Room For Pregnancy? It's Fascinating!

So many things change about a woman's body when she's pregnant.

Whether it's swollen ankles or a beautifully big belly, lots of these differences are noticeable. The crazy thing is, though, that not all of the miracles the body works during pregnancy can be seen, and I'm not just talking about the baby's growth! A pregnant woman's organs have to move and make room for her future child -- but where do they go?

This incredible time-lapse video shows all of the internal changes pregnant bodies undergo, and it's so interesting.

video-player-present

(via Mummypages)

Childbirth is truly a miracle. Share this with all the moms in your life so they can see just how incredible their bodies are!