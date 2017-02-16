Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When Thousands Were Forced To Evacuate, These Furry Friends Were Left Behind

FEBRUARY 16, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

On February 12, nearly 200,000 Californians were forced to leave their homes when damage to the Oroville Dam emergency spillway put it at risk of collapsing.

On February 12, nearly 200,000 Californians were forced to leave their homes when damage to the Oroville Dam emergency spillway put it at risk of collapsing.

Facebook / CHP – North Sacramento

The dam was built to drain water from Oroville Lake, but erosion led to a massive hole not only in its main spillway, but in its emergency spillway as well. The emergency spillway hadn't needed to be used in almost 50 years.

Authorities had to utilize the emergency spillway after recent heavy storms began filling up the lake, but within a day, they discovered that the spillway could send a 30-foot wall of water into the towns below.

Unfortunately, many pets were left behind when people fled their homes, including a number of exotic animals. "There really wasn't enough time. Loading those animals would have taken longer than people thought they had to survive," the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

Luckily for the furry and feathered critters, a few CHP officers found them while checking abandoned properties.

Luckily for the furry and feathered critters, a few CHP officers found them while checking abandoned properties.

Facebook / CHP – North Sacramento

The officers were surprised, however, when they came across some pretty unusual pets, such as Mary, a Muntjac deer, and even zebras.

The officers were surprised, however, when they came across some pretty unusual pets, such as Mary, a Muntjac deer, and even zebras.

Facebook / CHP – North Sacramento

Trending Now

Pregnant Women Have Been Told Not To Do This, But It Might Speed Up Labor

Trending Now

Your Runny Nose Could Be The Result Of Something Lurking In Your Bedroom

These Dads Are Dancing Into Their Daughter's Hearts -- They're So Adorable

These 20 Epic Do-It-Yourself Fails Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

For This Sweet Pup To Be Rescued, A Government Official Had To Step In
Submit Content

Load another article