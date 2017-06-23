Ad Blocker Detected

What He Captured On Film May Be The Most Gorgeous Sunset Of All Time

JUNE 23, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
SCIENCE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania.

As Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “Every sunset brings the promise of a new dawn.”

But as we spend most of our days working and getting from point A to point B, we often overlook nature’s unbelievable beauty. And nothing is as beautiful as the evening sunset filling up our sky with mesmerizing shades of yellow, orange, and pink. Fortunately for storm chaser Mike Olbinski, he was able to stop and take in the out-of-this-world beauty while driving through North Dakota.

The cloud formation captured in the video is known as the asperitas formation and was recently recognized by the World Meteorological Organization.

(Via Daily Mail)

If every sunset is like this, I'll be sure to book the next flight to North Dakota. Share this breathtaking view if you'll be more careful to take notice of the beauty all around you!

