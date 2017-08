Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Animal friendships are the cutest, aren't they?

These dogs and their otter pal know a thing or two about that. When the dogs were sniffing around near the water's edge one day, they were greeted by a friendly otter that popped up to say hello. The three became fast friends, playing the cutest game of peek-a-boo ever.

The owner can be heard in the background narrating what he calls an “unbelievable” animal interaction. Check it out for yourself in the video below!

(Via Daily Mail)

Aren't they the cutest? Animals really do make life so much better.